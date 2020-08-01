Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Speaks Out About Her Conservatorship: 'I Love My Daughter'

Jamie Spears stepped down as his daughter's permanent conservator in September 2019 after more than a decade due to "personal health reasons"

Britney Spears’ father, Jamie, has spoken out about the pop star’s conservatorship.

Jamie, 68, recently told Page Six that the #FreeBritney movement, which aims to get the conservatorship terminated, “is a joke.”

“All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything. The world don’t have a clue,” he said. “It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business.”

“I love my daughter,” Jamie added of Spears, 38. “I love all my kids. But this is our business. It’s private.”

A rep for Spears did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Jamie began acting as a permanent conservator of Spears’ affairs and estate in 2008. In September 2019, however, Jamie stepped down as the permanent conservator after more than a decade due to "personal health reasons,” and the singer’s longtime “care-manager” Jodi Montgomery became her temporary conservator.

In May, the temporary conservatorship was extended until Aug. 22.

The #FreeBritney movement has gained traction on Instagram and Twitter, and has a Change.org petition alleging that Spears is unable to make her own decisions under the conservatorship.

“Her father doesn’t allow her to drive, all of her calls & messages are monitored, she’s not allowed to vote, hang with anyone or spend her money without permission. And if she breaks a ‘rule’ he threatens to have her kids taken away,” reads the petition, which has garnered more than 100,000 signatures over the past year.

The singer's older brother, Bryan recently spoke with As NOT Seen on TV Podcast's Drew Plotkin about her conservatorship and ongoing court case. "She's been in this thing for quite some time now. Obviously there was a need for it in the beginning," Bryan, 43, said of his sister's conservatorship.

"Now they've made some changes and all we can do is hope for the best," he said, adding that the conservatorship has "been a great thing for our family, to this point, and [we] keep hoping for the best."

Bryan said their father Jamie, who suffered a life-threatening colon rupture in late 2018, has "done the best he could, given the situation he was put in," and recalled how "we've had to work together as a family to keep it all going. One person might be on stage and doing this, but it's a sacrifice from everybody. Everyone is putting in, to some degree, a little bit to keep everything going."

The pop star has not spoken about her conservatorship, though she regularly updates fans on her life via her Instagram account.