Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Says He's 'Sorry' to See Singer in Pain After She Slams Her Parents in Court

Britney Spears' dad Jamie is speaking out after the singer made an impassioned plea to end her conservatorship during a court hearing on Wednesday.

During the hearing, the pop star, 39, said she "didn't know" that she could petition her conservatorship - which she was first placed under in 2008 - to end, that the past 13 years under it have been "demoralizing" and that she would like "to sue" her family for their part in it.

"I've never said it openly - I never thought anyone would believe me," Britney said. "I'm not lying. I just want my life back. It's been 13 years, and it's been enough. I want to be able to be heard. I've kept this in for so long - it's not good for my heart."

"I've been so angry and I cry every day. For my sanity ... I need to get it off my heart. The anger, all of it," she added. "The main reason why I'm here today is I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated."

After a 20-minute recess, Jamie's attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen addressed the court to share a statement from her client, saying, "[Jamie] is sorry to see his daughter in so much pain. [He] loves his daughter and misses her very much."

Lawyers for Jamie, 68, and Britney's mom Lynne, 66, joined virtually, along with their clients on the phone. In addition to addressing Jamie, who is currently the co-conservator of her estate, Britney also shared her frustrations with her mom Lynne, saying that she makes her "feel like my dad does."

"[He] wants me to work and stay home," she said. "They need to be reminded they actually work for me."

Britney also claimed that though she was told there were no spa services available to her because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she saw her mom go to the "spa twice" - and that the "maids in my home" also had their nails done.

"My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, and my management who played a huge role in punishing me … they should be in jail," she said after claiming she was forced into rehab several years ago by her team. "I don't even drink alcohol. I should drink alcohol considering what they put my heart through."

"I'm telling you again 'cause I'm not lying," she continued. "I want to feel heard … [and have people] understand the depth and degree and the damage that they did to me back then. I want changes, I deserve changes. I was told I have to be sat down and evaluated again. Ma'am, I didn't know I could petition the conservatorship to end. I honestly didn't know that. Honestly, I don't think I owe anyone to be evaluated. I've done more than enough."

Britney's Wednesday appearance is the first hearing since her attorney Ingham asked the court to appoint Jodi Montgomery as permanent conservator instead of her father Jamie, as they "requested the resignation" of her father.