Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Says He 'Should Not Be Suspended,' Slams Potential Replacement Conservator

"Mr. Spears has not and should not be suspended, especially since the Conservatorship should soon be terminated," Jamie Spears' lawyer stated in in a new court filing on Monday

Ahead of Britney Spears' high-profile conservatorship court hearing on Wednesday, her father Jamie Spears is voicing his objections to a proposed replacement temporary conservator nominated by his daughter and her new lawyer Mathew Rosengart.

In court documents filed on Monday, Jamie's lawyer says that Britney's petition for a temporary conservator filed on Sept. 22 should be denied for several reasons.

"Mr. Spears continues to serve faithfully as Conservator of the Estate, as he has done for the past thirteen years. Mr. Spears has not and should not be suspended, especially since the Conservatorship should soon be terminated," states Jamie's lawyer in the filing.

Jamie's lawyer also strongly questions the experience and abilities of proposed conservator John Zabel, claiming that he is "not a licensed professional fiduciary" and "a stranger to this Court."

"Based upon what is known about Mr. Zabel, he does not appear to have the background and experience required to take over a complex, $60 million (approx.) conservatorship estate on a temporary or immediate basis," states Jamie's filing.

"Whatever remains to be done to wind down the Conservatorship of the Estate should be done as efficiently as possible, by Mr. Spears, who is familiar with the assets of the Conservatorship Estate," continues the filing.

Last month, Jamie filed a petition to end Britney's long-held conservatorship, stating in his filing that "recent events ... have called into question whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist."

Still, the pop star's father — who has been battling publicly with Britney's personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, and Rosengart over the singer's allegations of conservatorship abuse — defended the initial establishment of the conservatorship.

"The conservatorship has helped Ms. Spears get through a major life crisis, rehabilitate and advance her career, and put her finances and her affairs in order," stated Jamie's Sept 7. petition.

Last week, Britney's attorney also submitted a court filing asking Judge Brenda Penny to terminate the conservatorship. Like Jamie, 69, Rosengart argued in the petition that Britney, 39, should not have to undergo a medical evaluation in the process.

Rosengart also doubled down that Jamie should be suspended from his role as conservator of Britney's estate. "Every day matters because every day Mr. Spears clings to his post is another day of anguish and harm to his daughter, which is avoidable via immediate suspension," claimed Rosengart in the filing.