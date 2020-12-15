"When a family member needs special care and protection, families need to step up, as I have done for the last 12-plus years, to safeguard, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally," he told CNN

Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Says He Hasn’t Spoken to Her Since August: 'I Miss Her Very Much'

Ahead of Wednesday's court hearing in Britney Spears' conservatorship battle, the pop star's father Jamie is speaking out after her lawyer said last month that Spears is afraid of him.

Talking to CNN, the 68-year-old revealed that he has not spoken to Spears, 39, since August when Spears' attorney filed to remove him as conservator. Before then, he said the two were "on good terms."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I love my daughter and I miss her very much," Jamie told CNN. "When a family member needs special care and protection, families need to step up, as I have done for the last 12-plus years, to safeguard, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally."

"I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self-serving interests and those who seek to harm her or my family," he added.

RELATED VIDEO: Britney Spears 'Dreams About the Conservatorship Ending' But It's 'Not Realistic,' Says Source

A rep for Spears has not commented.

Jamie's attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen described the two's relationship as "not that different than your average father-daughter relationship."

"There has always been a mutual love and respect for each other," Thoreen told the outlet. "Until Britney's court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham abruptly instructed Jamie not to contact Britney a few months ago, Jamie and Britney had spoken often and regularly throughout the entire conservatorship."

"In fact, they had spoken just the day before and had had a pleasant and collaborative conversation," she added.

Image zoom Britney Spears | Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jamie and his lawyer's new statements come about a month after a source close to Spears told PEOPLE that the singer has "had issues" with Jamie "for a long time" and that the two hadn't spoken in a year.

"She feels like he has no respect for her wishes. It's a sad situation," the source told PEOPLE then. "Jamie has always had a tendency to shut down Britney's requests without any discussion."