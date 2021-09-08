Britney Spears' Father Jamie Petitions to End Her Conservatorship After 13 Years

Jamie Spears previously stated he would consider stepping down from his role as conservatorship of Britney's estate "when the time is right"

Jamie Spears has filed to end his daughter Britney Spears' conservatorship after 13 years, PEOPLE confirms.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Jamie, 69, stated in his filing on Tuesday that Britney may no longer need a conservatorship.

After stepping down as the conservatorship of her person in late 2019, Jamie has remained in charge of his daughter's finances as a conservator of her estate.

Britney "is entitled to have this Court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required," the filing states.

"Recent events related to this conservatorship have called into question whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist," the filing continues.

Jamie's petition goes on to reference what Britney had said during several explosive court hearings over the summer: "Ms. Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship."

"She wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where and how often to get therapy. She wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight. She wants to be able to get married and have a baby, if she so chooses," the petition continues.

"In short, she wants to live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding," states the petition.

The petition, did, however, defend the initial establishment of a conservatorship.

"The conservatorship has helped Ms. Spears get through a major life crisis, rehabilitate and advance her career, and put her finances and her affairs in order," the petition says of the 13-year-old decision.

According to the petition, Jamie now believes his daughter is "entitled to have this court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required."

"As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter," the filing says. "If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance."

NBC News was first to report the news of Jamie's petition.

The decision comes after months of scrutiny for Jamie who has been at the center of the conservatorship conversation for years, and also comes just a month after telling the court that he'd step away only "when the time is right."

At two hearings in June and July, Britney, 39, accused her father of conservatorship abuse.

In an Aug. 12 filing, Britney's father slammed the "unjustified attacks" against him, adding that there were "no actual grounds for suspending or removing" him from the role after Britney's attorney Mathew Rosengart filed a motion to remove him from his role and replace him with a CPA.

"It is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears' best interests," Jamie's August filing stated.

"Mr. Spears is willing to step down when the time is right, but the transition needs to be orderly and include a resolution of matters pending before the Court. In order to reach that result, the Court should encourage all interested parties to meet and confer in order to resolve those pending matters in the best interests of Ms. Spears."

The August filing defended Jamie for helping Britney when she was "in crisis, desperately in need of help" after she was "suffering mentally and emotionally" and "being manipulated by predators" 13 years ago.

"Mr. Spears came to his daughter's rescue to protect her," the document read.

Before the Aug. 12 filing from Jamie, Britney's attorney Rosengart had requested that the court expedite his request to remove Jamie from his role. Both Britney's conservator and medical team expressed support for the move.

"Although a two-month wait for a hearing on the Petition may not seem significant in the context of 13 years, Ms. Spears should not be forced to continue to feel traumatized, lose sleep, and suffer further," Rosengart stated in a request, which was denied then. "Every day matters."