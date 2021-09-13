Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Is 'Finding a Lawyer' to Work on Prenup After Sam Asghari Engagement: Source

Britney "understands" that signing a prenup ahead of her wedding with Asghari is "necessary," a second source tells PEOPLE

Britney Spears and her father Jamie are starting to prepare for her future wedding to Sam Asghari.

After getting engaged to her longtime boyfriend over the weekend, Spears, 39, and her father Jamie — who currently serves as her estate conservator and petitioned to end her conservatorship last week — are "already working" on getting a prenuptial agreement in place before the singer ties the knot.

"Britney is already working on a prenup. She understands that this is necessary," a source close to the situation tells PEOPLE.

A second source explains that Jamie's role as her estate conservator requires that he be involved in the process.

"Jamie is working on finding a lawyer to do the prenup. Because it involves finances and he's still officially Britney's estate conservator, he is figuring out the details," a Britney source explains. "It has to be a divorce lawyer who handles the prenup."

Sam Asghari, Britney Spears, Jamie Spears Britney Spears and Sam Asghari; Jamie Spears | Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty; Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock

After fans — including Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer — suggested that Spears get a prenup ahead of their wedding, Asghari, 27, joked that he'd be signing an "ironclad" agreement to protect his own belongings.

"Thank you to everyone who is concerned about the prenup," he wrote along with two crying-laughing emojis. "Of course, we're getting an ironclad prenup to protect my Jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day."

The details come a day after Spears and Asghari revealed that they got engaged after nearly five years of dating.

"The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them," said Asghari's manager Brandon Cohen, adding that Spears' new ring was designed by N.Y.C. jeweler Roman Malayev.

In a sweet video, Spears — who a source told PEOPLE is "ecstatic" about the proposal — showed off her new rock with Asghari by her side. "Yes!" she tells Asghari after he asks if she likes her new bling.

"I can't f—ing believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!" she captioned her own post.

In a March interview with Forbes, the Iranian-born actor opened up about the beginning of his relationship with Spears and admitted he was ready to take the next step in his career — and relationship.

"My priorities in life are to remain humble and understand where I came from and where I'm going," he told Forbes at the time. "I want to take my career to the next step when it comes to acting. I want to take my relationship to the next step, as well. I don't mind becoming a father. I want to be a young dad."

A friend of the couple also told PEOPLE earlier this year that Asghari was also ready to settle down.