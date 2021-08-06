Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Claims Singer's Personal Conservator Raised 5150 Hold as Option in July

In a new court filing, Jamie Spears says Jodi Montgomery called him last month to express concern Britney "was not listening to the recommendations of her medical team"

Jamie Spears is doubling down on his assertions he only has his daughter's best interest at heart.

In a new court document filed on Friday, the pop star's father, 69, strongly opposed Britney's request earlier this week for his "immediate suspension" as conservator of her estate.

Along with shooting down Rosengart's claims that Britney, 39, suffers "avoidable harm and prejudice" each day Jamie continues to handle her estate, Jamie also claims Jodi Montgomery — his daughter's personal conservator — called him on July 9 to express concern about Britney's "recent behavior and overall mental health."

"Ms. Montgomery explained that my daughter was not timely or properly taking her medications, was not listening to the recommendations of her medical team, and refused to even see some of her doctors," states Jamie in the documents of Montgomery, with whom he's been battling publicly since Britney's explosive June 23 court hearing. "Ms. Montgomery said she was very worried about the direction my daughter was heading in and directly asked for my help to address these issues."

In his filing, Jamie also claimed that during this phone conversation, Montgomery raised the "potential" of a 5150 psychiatric hold.

"On July 13, 2021, I received an email from Ms. Montgomery in which she acknowledged our call but back-tracked on most of the details she shared with me and discounted the need for a 5150," Jamie continued in his declaration.

After Britney's emotional testimony on June 23 during which she alleged abuse by her conservators, Jamie's lawyer, Vivian Thoreen, told the court her client was "sorry" to see his daughter in pain.

In the latest filing, Thoreen insists Jamie's "sole motivation has been his unconditional love for his daughter and a fierce desire to protect her from those trying to take advantage of her."

On Thursday, Britney — who has been under a conservatorship since 2008 when her erratic behavior culminated in two involuntary 5150 holds in a psychiatric hospital — shared a brief update with fans on Instagram about how she's been feeling amid her conservatorship drama.

"I'm sure a lot of you guys are wondering how I'm doing, and since the cat is out of the bag — literally out of the bag — and you guys know my situation ... things are way better than I ever imagined," she said before launching into a question-and-answer session.

Spears' video came the same day Rosengart filed a request for the "immediate suspension" of Jamie as her estate conservator.

"Although a two-month wait for a hearing on the Petition may not seem significant in the context of 13 years, Ms. Spears should not be forced to continue to feel traumatized, lose sleep, and suffer further," stated the document. "Every day matters."

A source close to the situation previously told PEOPLE Britney is pushing for Jason Rubin to act as her estate conservator "because he's not just a regular CPA, but a forensic investigator CPA."

"Basically he's going to go back and look at all of the expenses and money that has been spent over the years," said the source. "Britney's determined to find out if her funds have been misused."