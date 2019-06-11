Britney Spears Cuddles Up to 'Mi Amor' Sam Asghari During Miami Vacation

Image zoom Britney Spears, Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is soaking up the sun in Miami with boyfriend Sam Asghari.

The “Piece of Me” singer, 37, shared a series of photos from her romantic beach getaway with Asghari, showing off her fit figure in a yellow bikini.

“Miami with mi amor @samasghari 🌸👙🛥,” she captioned the post.

In the first of the sun-kissed snaps, Spears smiles on board a boat wearing a bright yellow bathing suit and heart-shaped sunglasses under a black baseball cap.

The image was Asghari’s pick of the bunch, as he commented, “The first picture is my favorite #Smile.”

Spears followed that with two photos featuring the model and fitness trainer; in one, the couple lounges in the sun as Spears cuddles up close to him. In the second, the two show off their toned physiques in front of teal waters.

Asghari, 25, shared the photos as well, captioning his post, “305 with my Lioness ♥️ @britneyspears.”

Spears also spent time riding a jet ski, as seen on a video she shared to Instagram.

The lovebirds were spotted together in Miami over the weekend riding jet skis and spending time on a yacht, though Spears confessed to being unhappy with paparazzi shots that captured her wearing the same yellow bikini she shared photos of on Tuesday.

In a since-deleted video posted to her Instagram story Sunday, Spears lashed out at the paparazzi, claiming they edited the photos to make her appear “40 lbs. bigger.”

She later shared a video showing off her flat stomach in a crop top and low-rise jeans.

“Good morning, this is the day after me on my boat ride,” she said. “Do I look any different today than yesterday?”

“People always say people or celebrities cheat with their images, but never do they question the paparazzi for selling your pic that they have messed with !!!!” she wrote. “This was all done within the same 17 hours !!!!”

The pop star and Asghari have been spending quality time together since Spears left a facility for “all-encompassing wellness treatment” in April.

She frequently shares photos of the pair together, and last week, posted a smiling photo that featured them posing on bicycles in front of a pond.

“I’m so blessed to have this in my neighborhood… just got myself a new bike it feels like a piece of heaven !!!” she captioned the post.

A source told PEOPLE last month that Asghari is a great fit for the pop star, who is continuing to focus on her health post-treatment.

“He works during the week and often has photo shoots, but tries to spend most weekends with Britney. It’s great for Britney to spend time with Sam,” the source said. “He takes her out for things that she loves like shopping and restaurants. He is a great guy. He is always very sweet and protective of Britney.”