Nearly two months after the release of the unauthorized documentary, Spears is directly addressing the film, saying her "life has always been very speculated"

Britney Spears Says She 'Cried for Two Weeks' After Framing Documentary, Though She 'Didn't Watch'

Posting a video of herself dancing and twirling, Britney Spears addressed the unauthorized Framing Britney Spears documentary on Tuesday as she revealed that she cried after its release, even if she didn't watch the whole thing.

"My life has always been very speculated ... watched ... and judged really my whole life !!!" the 39-year-old singer wrote. "For my sanity, I need to dance to [Steven Tyler] every night of my life 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼 to feel wild and human and alive !!!"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people," she added. "It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day 👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼."

Writing that "we still remain so fragile," the singer revealed that although she didn't watch the New York Times-Hulu documentary, she was "embarrassed by the light they put me in."

"I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes !!!!" she wrote. "I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy ... love ... and happiness ✨🙏🏼 ☀️ !!!!"

The singer ended her post by saying that every day brings her joy and that she's "not here to be perfect."

RELATED VIDEO: Britney Spears' Lawyer Asks Court to Appoint Jodi Montgomery as Her Permanent Conservator

"Perfect is boring," she wrote. "I'm here to pass on kindness."

This is Spears' first time directly addressing the much-talked-about documentary, which explored the origins of her conservatorship and the tabloid coverage of her early career. The post also comes just a week after her lawyer "requested the resignation" of her father Jamie Spears as her permanent conservator, instead asking Jodi Montgomery to replace him.

However, the new court filing stated that she would be reserving the right "to petition for the termination of this conservatorship."

Last month, her father Jamie's lawyer Vivian Thoreen spoke to ABC News about how he "saved Britney's life."

Thoreen described the Spears patriarch as a "fiercely loving, dedicated and loyal father who rescued his daughter from a life-threatening situation," adding, "People were harming [Britney] and they were exploiting her."

She later told PEOPLE, "Any time Britney wants to end her conservatorship, she can ask her lawyer to file a petition to terminate it; she has always had this right but in 13 years has never exercised it. Britney knows that her Daddy loves her, and that he will be there for her whenever and if she needs him, just as he always has been — conservatorship or not."