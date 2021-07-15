Inside Britney Spears' 'Wild' Conservatorship Hearing — and What's Next in Her Court Battle: Experts

David Esquibias, Amanda Bynes' attorney, and David Glass, a family law attorney present at the hearing, break down Britney's latest court hearing and what could happen next

All eyes are on Britney Spears' conservatorship case following another fiery court hearing on Wednesday.

After Judge Brenda Penny allowed Spears, 39, to hire her own attorney in a hearing during which the singer described her conservatorship as "abuse," PEOPLE spoke to two attorneys to get a breakdown of what comes next in her conservatorship case.

"It was a wild day in court," David Glass, a family law attorney who was present at the hearing, tells PEOPLE. "[Britney's new attorney Mathew Rosengart] is a very impressive attorney. He was a longtime assistant U.S. Attorney, he prosecuted major cases for them before he went to the private side."

"He's with a firm that has a massive, all-encompassing trust and estates department so he has all the people he needs who know probate and conservatorships and trust issues," he adds. "He himself doesn't do those cases, but he's a master litigator. He can handle any case that's given to him as long as he has the right team around him."

Glass explains that during the hearing, Britney interrupted her new attorney, saying she was "fine" having the court stay open, which may potentially hint at "a bit of conflict" between the two.

"She was hopping from topic to topic, going way past the things that happened five months ago, and she had to be told repeatedly by the court that she needed to slow down so the court reporter could catch up with her," Glass says. "At one point she became so emotional she broke down and started crying, and the court gave her a couple minutes to gain her composure."

During the hearing, Britney even asked the court to press charges against her father Jamie Spears for what she described as conservatorship abuse.

"It's a pretty complex procedure to even initiate, and most people don't even go ahead with it," says Glass. "If they can have the conservator either resign voluntarily or be taken off the case, then they move on and deal with the rest of their lives instead of going after that person for whatever alleged wrongs they may have committed."

As for what's next in the case, both Amanda Bynes' lawyer, David Esquibias, and Glass agree that Britney will now have to meet with her new representation to decide the next best step. Esquibias described Judge Penny's decision to allow Britney to hire her own attorney as a "huge deal."

"Judge Penny has made a decision to probably end the conservatorship — but she can't do it quickly. She has to do it incrementally so it appears that due process is occurring," Esquibias tells PEOPLE. "It's totally inconsistent for a conservatee such as Britney to be able to hire her own lawyer because the whole point of a conservatorship is because a judge has said that you're unable to manage your own financial affairs."

"[Britney] is going to strategize with her lawyer about how to terminate the conservatorship. These are all the acts of a highly functioning individual," Esquibias adds. "These are not the acts of a conservatee, so I think the writing is on the wall."

Esquibias explains that the next step in this process will likely be petitioning to remove her father as a conservator. "Most conservators are granted all the power at the very beginning, so it's the wolf guarding the henhouse," Esquibias says.

Esquibias says he anticipates that the conservatorship "may end, but it may turn into something else that's court-supervised."

"For example, her money can be put into a trust and the court wants to continue to monitor it, but Britney's rights are restored. She may still have some court involvement but can walk around as an individual with all her rights," he says. "That's a court-supervised trust, and in that case lawyers and financial advisers are involved. But the judge may also be confident enough with her new lawyers and financial advisers in place that they don't require a court-supervised trust."

He also shares that it'll be "nearly impossible" for the singer to end her conservatorship without first going through a medical evaluation.

"It's a major factor in termination," he says. "When you're conserved, at the very beginning a doctor has to fill out a capacity declaration... Doctors have to say whether there's impairment, mild impairment, moderate impairment or severe impairment. If I were a judge, I would ask for the same thing going out as I would coming in."