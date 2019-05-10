Britney Spears Appears Alongside Mother at Conservatorship Hearing as Media Requested to Leave Court

Image zoom J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD

Britney Spears arrived at a Los Angeles courthouse for her conservatorship hearing on Friday holding hands with her mother, Lynne.

Passing several dozen “#FreeBritney” protesters who had assembled in the courtyard, the singer entered the building through a back entrance wearing a black turtleneck and red lipstick. Onlookers say she appeared “comfortable, happy and glowing.”

The hearing was closed to reporters and the public after Britney’s attorney shared that she wanted to address the court concerning “issues with medical care,” minor children and trade secrets.

Meanwhile, a source told PEOPLE that the judge at today’s hearing ordered expert evaluation and that Britney asked for certain freedoms under her conservatorship, but the judge didn’t grant that request.

Earlier this week, Lynne, 64, filed a legal motion to be kept informed of all matters pertaining to the singer’s conservatorship, which has been in place since 2008.

According to the request filed on May 6 and obtained by PEOPLE, Lynne asked to receive notice of “all matters which special notice may be requested.”

In 2008, a Los Angeles court named Britney’s father Jamie, 66, permanent conservator of her affairs. He was also named permanent co-conservator of her estate, along with an attorney, Andrew Wallet. Wallet resigned his role in March, according to documents obtained by The Blast.

Image zoom Jamie and Britney Spears Chris Farina/Corbis/Getty

The Blast reported that Jamie and Lynne have discussed her recent decision to take a more proactive role in Britney’s conservatorship. Rather than receiving information and updates on Britney, 37, through Jamie, Lynne is seeking to receive details directly from the court.

“There’s no battle between Jamie and Lynne,” a source close to the situation previously told PEOPLE. “Lynne has always been filled in by Jamie and is now just making it official.”

RELATED: Britney Spears’ Mother Files Notice to Be Informed of Singer’s Conservatorship Matters

A Spears family source added, “Britney is still adjusting to medications. It’s a difficult situation for her and Lynne is in L.A. to help. Lynne wants to be more involved in Britney’s care because she is her mom. If there is something more they can do for Britney, Lynne wants to make sure Britney gets that help.”

To date, Lynne has not made an attempt to be named as a co-conservator alongside her former husband, who continues to recover from a potentially lethal colon rupture last fall.

Image zoom Britney Spears with her mother, Lynne Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

On April 25, Britney checked out of the “all-encompassing wellness facility” where she was being treated. A source previously told PEOPLE that Sam Asghari, her boyfriend of two years, picked her up and drove her home.

“Britney is back at home and is very happy about it,” a Spears family insider told PEOPLE at the time, adding that the pop star would be spending her first weekend home with her sons, Sean Preston, 13, and Jayden James, 12, as well as her boyfriend, 25.

Image zoom Britney Spears and Sam Lutfi Britney Spears/Instagram

While she was still checked into the facility last month, Britney revealed she’d lost five lbs. amid her ongoing treatment.

“Who knew stress would be a great weight loss? Yay for me,” she quipped during a workout video.

Prior to checking out of the facility, Britney also assured her fans that she was doing okay in a video posted to her Instagram page on April 23.

“My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal,” she said. “Don’t worry I’ll be back very soon.”

Referencing the #FreeBritney movement, the “Piece of Me” singer went into further detail about her situation in the caption writing, “I wanted to say hi because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!!”

“Wow!!! There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things — crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me,” she continued.

She also praised her fans for their overwhelming support.

“Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way,” she wrote. “If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you ❤️❤️❤️.”

A source close to Britney previously told PEOPLE she made the decision to get help all on her own.

“She recognized she needed to focus on her own health and sought treatment,” the source said. “No one forced her to go.”

The medicine Britney was previously taking had lost some efficacy over time, PEOPLE learned. As doctors weaned her off the old medicine cocktail and created a new, tweaked regimen, the adjustment period was challenging.

On April 3, Spears alluded to taking some time off when she posted an empowering quote — “Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body, spirit” — to her Instagram, along with the caption: “We all need to take time for a little ‘me time’ :).”

RELATED: Britney Spears Granted New Restraining Order Against Ex-Manager Sam Lutfi

Earlier this week, Britney was granted a new restraining order against her former manager, Osama “Sam” Lutfi. She had asked for the new restraining order in order “to prevent future harm and further psychological trauma,” according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

“Lutfi began a new campaign of harassment against Ms. Spears and her family,” the court documents read. “In the last week alone, Mr. Lutfi has made dozens of disparaging and threatening comments on social media and in interviews. He has sent threatening texts to Ms. Spears’ family, he has leaked confidential information, and is considering releasing more of Ms. Spears’ (actual and fabricated) private information. … Mr. Lutfi’s actions threaten Ms. Spears’ safety and well-being.”

According to The Blast, Lutfi’s opposition filing states he has not contacted Britney since 2009 and claims he was disparaged by the star in her April 23 Instagram post.