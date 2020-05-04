Britney Spears' Conservatorship Extended Until August amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Britney Spears will remain under a conservatorship through the summer, PEOPLE confirms.

According to new court documents, a Los Angeles County judge ordered on April 20 that the temporary conservatorship of the pop star, 38, be extended through Aug. 22.

Spears' longtime “care-manager” Jodi Montgomery will remain her temporary conservator. Montgomery took over the role in September from Spears' father, Jamie, 67, who stepped down after more than a decade as conservator due to "personal health reasons."

As conservator, Montgomery has the power to communicate with medical personnel regarding Spears and has access to any and all records regarding Spears' medical treatment, diagnosis and testing. She also has access to any and all records regarding Spears' psychiatric treatment, diagnosis and testing.

Spears was first placed under a conservatorship in 2008, with the court originally naming her father the permanent conservator of her affairs and attorney Andrew Wallet the permanent co-conservator of her estate.

The new extension was made because courthouses are closed due to the ongoing novel coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

Spears has been keeping fans updated on her life under stay-at-home orders amid the global health crisis, posting videos of her workouts and dance sessions on her Instagram.

Recently, she shared with followers that she's lost weight while social distancing from her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

"I have been quarantining since I got back from Louisiana weeks ago …. so basically I haven’t seen my boyfriend @samasghari in what feels like a lifetime 😭 !!!!" Spears wrote in the caption accompanying a series of photos of herself wearing a crop top.

"I have actually lost weight from missing him …. now none of my pants or shorts fit 🙄😳😳 !!!!!" she revealed. "Guess that’s what missing someone can do ❤️ …. who else is experiencing this ????!"

Spears and Asghari, 26, have been dating since 2017, after they met on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video in 2016.

The songstress shared in another post that while she has been missing Asghari, she is enjoying some solo time in her self-isolation.

"I’m not really sure how to express in words how happy I am to find solitude in my beautiful home every day 🧘🏼‍♀️🌸🌸🌳☀️ !!!!" she captioned another photo of herself wearing the same outfit. "It’s like a dream 💫."

She added, ".... I hope you are all staying safe and playing your part 💋💋💋 ..... GOD BLESS YOU ALL !!!"

