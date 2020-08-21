"I can feel your hearts and I know you can feel mine," the pop star wrote to fans on Instagram after a judge extended her conservatorship to February 2021

Britney Spears' Conservatorship Extended Another Six Months as She Thanks Fans For Support

Britney Spears' conservatorship has been extended to Feb. 1, 2021 after being set to expire this coming Saturday, PEOPLE confirms.

The extension comes after a court filing submitted Monday revealed that the pop star, 38, is "strongly opposed" to having her father Jamie as her sole conservator. Her 68-year-old father stepped down from the role last year after more than a decade.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During a hearing Wednesday, which was closed to the public, a judge decided to continue Spears' conservatorship for another six months, The Blast first reported. In May, the conservatorship was previously extended until Aug. 22 due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Blast reports the judge asked Spears' lawyer to file a petition with the court to remove her father as conservator by Sept. 18, and any objections to the requests by Oct. 2.

Spears took to Instagram late Thursday to thank her fans for their continued support in a caption, though her video message raised some eyebrows among fans as she addressed seemingly unrelated topics.

"I feel like we will look back at this time in quarantine as a huge transitional stage in our lives ….. we don't know when things will go back to normal but we are staying positive and learning so much about ourselves !!!!" she wrote. "For me I want to thank all my dear ... sweet ... real fans for being so damn wonderful !!!"

"I can feel your hearts and I know you can feel mine 💞🌹💖," she wrote. "... thank you for your support ⭐️⭐️⭐️ !!!"

PEOPLE previously reported that Spears "strongly prefers" that Jodi Montgomery, the licensed conservator who took over Jamie's post in September, "continue in that role as [she] has done for nearly a year," the documents say.

RELATED: Britney Spears Admits She Got 'Carried Away' with Henna in Bikini Photo

"We are now at a point where the conservatorship must be changed substantially in order to reflect the major changes in her current lifestyle and her stated wishes," Spears' court-appointed attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, said in that filing.

Jamie told the New York Post's Page Six earlier this month that the #FreeBritney movement, which aims to get Spears' conservatorship terminated, “is a joke.”