Britney Spears' Conservatorship Is Over: Cher, Cyndi Lauper, Jameela Jamil and More Celebs React

Britney is free.

On Friday, Los Angeles County judge Brenda Penny officially declared the termination of the estate and personal conservatorship of Britney Spears after 13 years. As news broke, celebrities expressed their support for the pop star on social media.

"OH MY GOD!!! oh my god. You guys freed Britney!!!! 💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥 ," actress Jameela Jamil tweeted, before adding, "We have to now PROTECT BRITNEY."

Meanwhile, Cyndi Lauper kept her tweet simple: "Congrats @britneyspears." Comedian Mamrie Hart wrote, "Tonight, we drink for Britney."

Cher wrote, "WHOOOOOOOOOOOOOA 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂SHES FREEE,FREE,FREE 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼 FREEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE‼️ FREE AS A🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊. 🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦"

Meanwhile, Andy Cohen simply tweeted: "Britney: FREE!" As for YouTuber Tana Mongeau, she wrote"BRITNEY IS F—ING FREE!!!!!!! TODAY WILL BE GREAT. BETTER THAN GREAT. WE LOVE YOU BRITNEY," before adding, "THE QUEEN HAS PREVAILED."

Singer Dionne Warwick teased her appearance at a festival in New York City, before adding, "Today is also a day to celebrate the liberation of Britney Spears."

"The world is smiling with you today. Congrats on your win and most of all, your freedom. #FreeBritney," tweeted boy band 98 Degrees.

Fashion designer Vera Wang tweeted her excitement about the court decision, writing, "FREEDOM. So happy for you🍾."

"Britney is gonna have the best life ever now!!! what a woman and what a resilient soul," tweeted MARINA (fka Marina and the Diamonds).

Soon after the news broke, Britney's fiancé Sam Asghari shared a photo of the word "FREEDOM" on his Instagram.

"History was made today. Britney is Free! ❤️" Asghari wrote.

As for Britney, she shared a video from the crowd outside of the Los Angeles courthouse with a sweet message to her fans.

"Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy 🥺❤️ !!!" Britney wrote. "I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen 🙏🏼☀️🙌🏼 ???? #FreedBritney."

She followed it up with a photo of herself alongside the caption: "I can't freaking believe it !!!! Again … best day ever !!!!"

Over the last few months, Britney has been adamant in wanting an end to the conservatorship which she has previously described as abusive.

"The court finds and determines that the conservatorship of the person and the estate is no longer required," Judge Penny said in court Friday afternoon. "Therefore, effective today, the conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears… is hereby terminated."

While Britney's conservatorship of the estate and of the person have been terminated, temporary conservator John Zabel will have "administrative powers" in Britney's trust and estate. Meanwhile, her personal conservator Montgomery will "be there for anything she needs," according to Montgomery's attorney Wright.

Following the hearing, Britney's attorney Mathew Rosengart addressed the media in a short press conference.