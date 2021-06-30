During last week's court hearing, Spears claimed that she was unable to have "more babies" since she has an IUD in place required by her conservators

Britney Spears' Conservators Claim Her Hopes for Marriage and More Kids Are 'Unaffected' by Conservatorship

Britney Spears' conservator and her father Jamie Spears are addressing one of the singer's most explosive comments regarding her hopes to have children.

After Britney, 39, claimed during her emotional testimony last week that she wanted to "have a baby" but was required to have an IUD due to her conservatorship, her conservator Jodi Montgomery is clarifying that marriage and family planning are "unaffected by the conservatorship."

"As to Britney's right to marry, that is unaffected by the conservatorship under Probate Code §1900. As to family planning, that is also unaffected by the conservatorship," Montgomery's attorney Lauriann Wright said in the statement obtained by PEOPLE. "If Britney needs any assistance with either, Ms. Montgomery has and will be there to provide any assistance needed to Britney."

"Britney's choice to marry and to start a family have never been impacted by the conservatorship while Ms. Montgomery has been conservator of the person," the statement continued. "While it is Ms. Montgomery's professional duty to be Britney's protector and advocate, honoring her wishes and seeing to her best interests while Britney is under conservatorship, it is her sincere personal wish that Britney continues to make meaningful progress in her well-being so that her conservatorship of the person can be terminated."

Wright added, "Ms. Montgomery looks forward to presenting a comprehensive Care Plan to the Court setting forth a path for termination of the conservatorship for Britney, and Ms. Montgomery looks forward to supporting Britney through that process."

The statement comes after Britney's father Jamie Spears made a court filing Wednesday claiming Montgomery is responsible for Britney's "difficulties and suffering." Jamie, 68, expressed his "concern" that Montgomery "does not reflect Ms. Spears' wishes," as he made clear he has not served as her personal conservator since September 2019 and wants the court to investigate.

Jamie also claimed in his legal filing that during the time he served as conservator of the person for Britney, he "did everything in his power to support and care for Ms. Spears' well-being and personal decisions including marriage."

During her lengthy address last Wednesday, however, Britney said she was unable to "get married and have a baby" due to her conservatorship. She is currently dating actor-model Sam Asghari, whom a source told PEOPLE is "ready for marriage and kids with Britney and is serious about the relationship."

"I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal," the "Toxic" singer alleged in her testimony. "I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I have an [IUD] inside of myself so I don't get pregnant. They don't want me to have children — any more children."

"This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life! I've worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two- to three-year break and do what I want to do," said the mother of two, who shares sons Jayden, 14, and Preston, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, with whom she finalized a divorce in 2007.

Earlier this year, Asghari supported his girlfriend publicly, sharing a statement exclusively with PEOPLE.

"I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," the Family Business actor, 27, told PEOPLE at the time. "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

Spears' conservatorship was first placed in 2008 with her father being named the permanent conservator of her affairs and attorney Andrew Wallet the permanent co-conservator of her estate. After Jamie stepped down due to health reasons in September 2019, Jodi Montgomery was named temporary conservator.

During the hearing, Britney alleged that Montgomery — who the singer requested in March to be appointed her permanent conservator, according to a legal filing obtained by PEOPLE — "made me feel like my dad does. Very similar, her behavior and my dad, but just a different dynamic."