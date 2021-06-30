Britney Spears' Conservator Slams Jamie Spears' Claim She's Responsible for Singer's 'Suffering'

In documents submitted to the court Wednesday, Britney's father Jamie, 68, expressed his "concern" that Montgomery "does not reflect Ms. Spears' wishes," as he made clear that he has not served as her personal conservator since September 2019 and wants the court to investigate.

However, Montgomery responded in a lengthy statement from her attorney saying that she has been "a tireless advocate" for Britney, 39, and insisting that Jamie is charged with approving any and all expenditures as the controller of her estate.

Montgomery's statement also revealed that she will be presenting a care plan to the court for "a path to terminate" the conservatorship.

"Ms. Spears told the Court on June 23 that she opposed being under a conservatorship and revealed her ongoing disputes with Ms. Montgomery about her medical treatment and other personal care issues," read the filing from Jamie's attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen. "These statements contradict the notion that Ms. Spears would seek to have Ms. Montgomery appointed as her permanent Conservator of the Person."

The filing — which described Britney's statements in court as "heartfelt" — continued by stating that Montgomery's nomination as conservator was never signed by Britney and that all of her "day-to-day personal care and medical treatment" have been handled by Montgomery and not Jamie.

"Mr. Spears, therefore, was greatly saddened to hear of his daughter's difficulties and suffering, and he believes that there must be an investigation into those claims," the filing read.

However, the statement from Montgomery's attorney Lauriann Wright explained that any expenditures made for Britney must be approved by Jamie.

"Practically speaking, since everything costs money, no expenditures can happen without going through Mr. Spears and Mr. Spears approving them," Montgomery's statement read. "Ms. Montgomery has advocated on Britney's behalf for any expenditures that Britney has requested as well as for expenditures recommended by Britney's medical team."

"Not every requested expenditure has been approved," Montgomery's statement continued. "Jamie Spears, as conservator of the estate, has a duty to make decisions in the best interests of the estate, and sometimes that has meant requested expenditures have been denied or limited."

In his legal filing, Jamie also claimed that during the time he served as conservator of the person for Britney, "he did everything in his power to support and care for Ms. Spears' well-being and personal decisions including marriage." (Britney claimed in court her conservators were preventing her from getting married and having more children.)

"He never prevented Ms. Spears from getting married," Jamie's court filing states, referring to Spears' engagement to ex Jason Trawick. (Montgomery's lawyer's statement also made clear that marriage and family planning are both "unaffected by the conservatorship.")

"If Britney needs any assistance with either, Ms. Montgomery has and will be there to provide any assistance needed to Britney," Montgomery's statement read. "Britney's choice to marry and to start a family have never been impacted by the conservatorship while Ms. Montgomery has been conservator of the person."

Montgomery's statement ended by reiterating that her professional duty is being Britney's "protector and advocate" while "honoring her wishes and seeing to her best interests."

"It is her sincere personal wish that Britney continues to make meaningful progress in her well-being so that her conservatorship of the person can be terminated," Montgomery's statement read. "Ms. Montgomery looks forward to presenting a comprehensive Care Plan to the Court setting forth a path for termination of the conservatorship for Britney, and Ms. Montgomery looks forward to supporting Britney through that process."

The new back-and-forth between Jamie and Montgomery comes after a source close to the situation told PEOPLE in this week's cover story that Britney is "working with a team of experts concentrated on giving Britney the tools to get better."