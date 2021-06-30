Britney Spears' Conservator Jodi Says She's Setting 'Forth a Plan' to Eventually End Conservatorship

In a new statement, an attorney for Spears' conservator Jodi Montgomery said that it's Montgomery's "sincere personal wish" for Britney to get better in order to end the conservatorship

Britney Spears' conservator says she has the singer's best interest in mind.

On Friday, an attorney for Spears' temporary conservator Jodi Montgomery said that she "looks forward" to making a plan towards ending the 39-year-old pop star's conservatorship.

"While it is Ms. Montgomery's professional duty to be Britney's protector and advocate, honoring her wishes and seeing to her best interests while Britney is under conservatorship, it is her sincere personal wish that Britney continues to make meaningful progress in her well-being so that her conservatorship of the person can be terminated," the statement from attorney Lauriann Wright read.

"Ms. Montgomery looks forward to presenting a comprehensive Care Plan to the Court setting forth a path for termination of the conservatorship for Britney, and Ms. Montgomery looks forward to supporting Britney through that process," it continued.

The statement from Montgomery — which was meant as a response to Jamie Spears claiming that Montgomery was responsible for Britney's "suffering" — also described the conservator as a "a tireless advocate for Britney and for her well-being."

"While she does not control Britney's financial assets, she is responsible for her personal care, and if Britney wants any issue brought up to the Court, Ms. Montgomery is and has always been ready, willing, and able to do so," the statement read.

During last Wednesday's hearing, Spears made it clear that she wants an end to her conservatorship and that she previously did not know she could file to terminate it.

"I want changes, I deserve changes. I was told I have to be sat down and evaluated again," she said Wednesday, going on to address Judge Penny directly. "Ma'am, I didn't know I could petition the conservatorship to end. I honestly didn't know that."

"Honestly, I don't think I owe anyone to be evaluated," she added. "I've done more than enough."

In this week's PEOPLE cover story a source close to the situation told PEOPLE that Montgomery — the singer's longtime care manager who temporarily took over as Spears' personal conservator in September 2019 after her father Jamie stepped down — has been "working with a team of experts concentrated on giving Britney the tools to get better."

Spears, 39, has never revealed a mental health diagnosis and her medical records are sealed, but "the hope is that she can eventually get out of the conservatorship," added the source.