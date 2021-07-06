The singer's longtime manager and an independent financial firm have stepped down from their roles, and her court-appointed lawyer is reportedly resigning following her explosive court hearing

Britney Spears' Conservator Jodi Montgomery Is Not Resigning, Says Singer 'Asked' Her to Stay

Jodi Montgomery will not be stepping down from her role as Britney Spears' conservator.

"Ms. Montgomery has no plans to step down as Ms. Spears' Temporary Conservator of the Person. She remains committed to steadfastly supporting Ms. Spears in every way she can within the scope of her duties as a conservator of the person," Montgomery's lawyer Lauriann Wright tells PEOPLE in a statement. "Ms. Spears as recently as yesterday has asked Ms. Montgomery to continue to serve. Ms. Montgomery will continue to serve as a conservator for as long as Ms. Spears and the Court desire her to do so."

Following the singer's revelatory court testimony on June 23 — during which the star, 39, accused her conservators, family and management team of "abusive" behavior — longtime members of Spears' team have resigned from their positions.

TMZ reported on Tuesday that Spears' court-appointed lawyer Sam Ingham, who has represented her since she was first placed under a conservatorship in 2008, planned to file documents imminently asking to be dismissed as her counsel.

"It has been over 2½ years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus," Rudolph wrote in the note.

"Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire," he said. "And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney's best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed."

Rudolph's resignation came days after Bessemer Trust, the company that handled Britney's estate alongside Jamie, was granted its request to be removed as the singer's co-conservator.

The company had cited Britney's claim of "irreparable harm to her interests" as their reason for the change, explaining that they had believed Britney "consented" to having them join as co-conservator of her estate in November 2020.