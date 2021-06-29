"The hope is that Britney can eventually get out of the conservatorship," a source close to the situation tells PEOPLE exclusively

Britney Spears' Conservator Jodi Montgomery Is 'Concentrated on Giving Her the Tools to Get Better': Source

Days after Britney Spears pleaded with an L.A. court to terminate her long-held conservatorship, a source close to the situation insists her conservatorship team has been listening.

The source tells PEOPLE exclusively that Jodi Montgomery - the singer's longtime care manager who temporarily took over as Spears' personal conservator in September 2019 after her father Jamie Spears stepped down - has been "working with a team of experts concentrated on giving Britney the tools to get better."

Spears, 39, has never revealed a mental health diagnosis and her medical records are sealed, but "the hope is that she can eventually get out of the conservatorship," adds the source.

Following Spears' emotional 23-minute speech during a conservatorship hearing last week in which she alleged "abusive" behavior from her conservators (which includes Montgomery, and her dad Jamie Spears who oversees her finances as co-conservator of her estate), fans angrily questioned the motives behind the entertainer's legal situation.

However, "under California law, all conservators have to be investigated secretly by the court," insists the source. "Progress has to be reported. Conservators are all closely monitored to assure nothing shady is happening."

During the hearing, Spears alleged Montgomery - who the singer requested in March to be appointed her permanent conservator, according to a legal filing obtained by PEOPLE - "made me feel like my dad does. Very similar, her behavior and my dad, but just a different dynamic."

While Jamie no longer has legal control over his daughter's personal affairs, the source close to the situation claims he is still heavily involved in Spears' day-to-day. (Lawyers for Jamie have not commented despite multiple requests from PEOPLE.)

"Even though Jamie is in charge of her finances, he still has to approve everything because everything is related to finances at the end of the day," says the source. "If she wants to go to Hawaii, he has to approve that, because it costs money. If she wants to take her friends to dinner, he has to approve that, because it costs money. Jamie has the right to say no to certain things."

After Spears addressed the court, Jamie released a brief statement read by his lawyer Vivian Thoreen. "[Jamie] is sorry to see his daughter in so much pain," read Thoreen. "[He] loves his daughter and misses her very much."

Britney's June 23 court hearing was the first time she has publicly spoken about her 13-year conservatorship, which was put in place in 2008 following a period of troubling behavior.

"I've never said it openly - I never thought anyone would believe me," said Britney, who is mom to sons Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14 (with ex-husband Kevin Federline). "I'm not lying. I just want my life back. It's been 13 years, and it's been enough. I want to be able to be heard. I've kept this in for so long - it's not good for my heart."

"I've been so angry and I cry every day. For my sanity ... I need to get it off my heart. The anger, all of it," she added. "The main reason why I'm here today is I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated."

During the hearing, Spears was not questioned by her conservators' lawyers, nor have they had the opportunity to rebut her allegations in court.