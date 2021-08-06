Britney Spears' Conservator 'Implores' Jamie to 'Stop the Attacks,' Says He's 'Misrepresenting Call'

Jodi Montgomery slammed Jamie Spears' claim that she offered a 5150 psychiatric hold as a possibility for Britney. She also denied playing any role in getting the singer admitted to a facility in 2019

Britney Spears' conservator is slamming Jamie Spears' recent court filing.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, the singer's personal conservator Jodi Montgomery asked that Jamie "stop the attacks" and accused him for misrepresenting a call in July, where Jamie, 69, claimed she discussed a 5150 psychiatric hold as a possibility for the singer.

"Ms. Montgomery is saddened that her telephone call to Mr. Spears, made out of genuine concern for Ms. Spears, and intended to re-establish a working relationship with Mr. Spears towards Ms. Spears' mental health and well-being, is now being misrepresented and manipulated to gain some sort of tactical advantage in the pending proceedings to remove him as Conservator," reads the statement from Montgomery's attorney Lauriann Wright. "Ms. Montgomery implores Mr. Spears to stop the attacks – it does no good; it only does harm."

"We all need to focus on one thing, and one thing only – the health, well-being and best interests of Britney Spears," the statement continues.

An attorney for Jamie Spears did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Montgomery's message comes after Jamie filed a court document opposing Britney's request for his role as conservator to be "immediately" suspended. (Britney's lawyer claimed that keeping Jamie as conservator has caused her to "continue to feel traumatized, lose sleep and suffer.")

Jamie also used the filing to describe a call with Montgomery in July, stating that Montgomery was "very worried about the direction" of Britney's mental health, along with raising the "potential" of a 5150 psychiatric hold.

Montgomery slammed Jamie's claim, stating that he was "misrepresenting" the conversation the two had had. Although Montgomery says she did share "concerns" about Britney's mental health with Jamie, she believes Jamie's role in the conservatorship is what's "having a serious impact on Ms. Spears' mental health."

"It is in Ms. Spears' best interests that her father step down as her Conservator, so he can go back to just being Ms. Spears' father, and working on a healthy, supportive father-daughter relationship," the statement reads. "Mr. Spears' declaration misrepresents what Ms. Montgomery said to him in relation to a potential 5150 psychiatric hold for Ms. Spears. At no time did Ms. Montgomery express to Mr. Spears that Ms. Spears would currently qualify for such a hold."

"The concern that Ms. Montgomery did raise to Mr. Spears during their telephone call is that forcing Ms. Spears to take the stand to testify or to have her evaluated would move the needle in the wrong direction for her mental health," Montgomery's statement continues. "Ms. Montgomery had concerns about Mr. Spears' recent filings which were seeking for both to happen, neither of which would be in Ms. Spears' best interests."

Montgomery also called Jamie's claim that she and Britney's former attorney Sam Ingham had her admitted to a facility in early 2019 as "unequivocally not true" adding that she had "no power or authority" to do so.

"That would have been impossible. Neither a Case Manager nor a Court Appointed Counsel could have had that power, either working alone or together," the statement reads, adding that the decision was made by Britney's psychiatrist Timothy Benson. "Only the Conservator of the Person would have had that power (with the Conservatee's consent) – and, again, that was Jamie Spears in March 2019."

After Britney's emotional testimony on June 23 during which she alleged abuse by her conservators, Jamie's lawyer, Vivian Thoreen, told the court her client was "sorry" to see his daughter in pain.

In the latest filing, Thoreen insists Jamie's "sole motivation has been his unconditional love for his daughter and a fierce desire to protect her from those trying to take advantage of her."

On Thursday, Britney — who has been under a conservatorship since 2008 when her erratic behavior culminated in two involuntary 5150 holds in a psychiatric hospital — shared a brief update with fans on Instagram about how she's been feeling amid her conservatorship drama.