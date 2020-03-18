Britney Spears Claps Back at Instagram Critics, Asks Them to 'Be Nice' Amid Coronavirus Crisis

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Britney Spears is firing back at her haters.

On Tuesday night, the pop star, 38, shared an image to her Instagram which read, “Nobody watches you harder than the people that can’t stand you.” In the caption, she addressed the criticism she has been getting over a series of photos she posted from March 2 to March 5 which show her standing in front of a red wall wearing the same lacy white one-piece bathing suit both solo and with boyfriend Sam Asghari, 26.

“I’ve read a lot of things online of people criticizing my posts …. saying I post the same 15 pictures with the same red background and wearing the same white bathing suit,” Spears began her message. “For me I get really excited about my posts …. and I like to share them with you all !!!! I’ve never owned a white bathing suit before and I simply liked the red background !!!!” (Spears previously shared a picture of herself wearing what appears to be another white one-piece bathing suit in September.)

“Reading all of the mean comments really hurts my feelings …. and I wanted to share because you really shouldn’t be saying all of these mean things to someone you don’t even know,” she continued. “This goes for bullying anyone really !!!!!!”

Image zoom Sam Asghari and Britney Spears Britney Spears Instagram

Spears then referenced the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, writing that the “hard times like we are currently living through should really teach us to be nice to one another …. !!!!!!”

“PS I saw some people were offended by me posting about horses yesterday …. I am truly sorry if I offended anyone,” she added. “I think it’s important to see things that bring happiness during hard times and making light of a situation can sometimes help people !!!! I love you all …. stay safe …. and be nice !!!!!”

This isn’t the first time Spears has spoken out about the negative comments she receives online. Back in December, she revealed on Instagram that it has been “hard to keep wanting to share” her life on social media because of the negative comments she receives.

“Happy holidays friends!!!!” she wrote. “I love sharing with you all … but it’s been hard to keep wanting to share because people say the meanest things!!! If you don’t like a post … just keep it to yourself and unfollow that person!!! There’s no reason to ever go out of your way to make mean comments and bully people 😢😢😢 Stay happy and nice this holiday season y’all and God Bless !!!!!”

Image zoom Britney Spears Matt Baron/Rex/Shutterstock

But the comments haven’t stopped her from spreading a positive message. On Wednesday, Spears announced in a video that she will be sharing a yoga pose every day on her Instagram in order to lift people’s spirits amid the coronavirus crisis.

“With the corona disease going around, which is absolutely horrendous and crazy and so scary for our nation right now, I think it’s important personally for us all to try to stay with people who lift your frequency to a higher ground and to stay sane and healthy and to better ourselves,” she said. “So for inspiration for men and women and children around the world, I’m going to try to do a yoga pose and a yoga move every day on my Instagram to inspire others for us to stay healthy and sane and to be better people.”

In the caption of the video, she wrote, “We are all dealing with the Corona virus all around the world ….. to get through this together we need to remain positive and lift each other up.”

