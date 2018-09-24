Britney Spears Agrees to Pay Kevin Federline 'Thousands More' in Child Support: Report

After months of tangling over child support, Britney Spears and Kevin Federline have reportedly come to an agreement.

According to The Blast, the “Toxic” singer has agreed to pay her ex-husband “thousands more a month in child support” in a new deal that remains confidential.

A rep for Spears and Federline’s lawyer did not immediately return requests for comment.

In May, Federline, 40, claimed he makes less than 1 percent of what Spears, 36, does in court documents. The father of six — who shares sons Sean Preston, 13, and Jayden James, 12, with the pop star — claimed he is currently earning $3,000 a month and receives $20,000 ($10,000 per son) each month from Spears in child support.

Federline claimed in the documents that Spears “earns in excess of $34,000,000 per year.”

“We think the reasonable needs for the children while they would be in Kevin’s custody is probably three times what he’s currently receiving,” Federline’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told PEOPLE of how much more child support he estimated Spears should pay his client.

A source close to the singer previously told Entertainment Tonight, “Kevin wants a raise in money and he can’t account for where the $20,000 is going.”

Federline previously stated in court documents that one of the reasons why he was requesting more money is because he is “no longer able to perform as a dancer due to my age, and I have not been as successful in putting out new music as I was in 2008.”

He and Spears reached their last official child support agreement in 2007 around the same time the singer’s financial assets were entered into a court-ordered conservatorship managed by her father, Jamie Spears.

Spears and Federline divorced in 2007 after nearly three years of marriage. In 2013 Federline married Victoria Prince, with whom he’s welcomed two daughters, Jordan Kaye, 7, and Peyton Marie, 3. The former rapper and dancer is also dad to daughter Kori Madison, 16, and son Kaleb Michael, 14, with ex-fiancée Shar Jackson.