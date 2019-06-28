Britney Spears Channels Iconic '...Baby One More Time' Outfit in New Post-Shopping Mirror Selfie

Image zoom Britney Spears Britney Spears/Instagram

She did it again!

Britney Spears is channeling her iconic “…Baby One More Time” schoolgirl outfit in her latest Instagram post.

The pop star, 37, posted a mirror selfie on Thursday, saying that she had returned from an unsuccessful shopping trip. In the snap, she wears a plaid, pleated skirt and a white cropped blouse. She topped off the outfit with black Birkenstock-like sandals and her blonde hair in a high ponytail.

“I went shade shopping today but found nothing !!!! Oh well 😔 ….. but I did find a nice bracelet !!!!!! 🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀” she captioned the photo.

In the “…Baby One More Time” music video, which debuted in 1998, Spears wore a similar pleated skirt and white top, but completed the ensemble with gray knee socks and a gray cardigan, with her hair in two braids.

The “Oops!… I Did It Again” singer’s photo comes not long after she shared her haul from a previous shopping trip — in Turks and Caicos.

On Monday, Spears wrapped up a Caribbean vacation with her mom, Lynne, but not before sharing what souvenirs she was bringing home with her.

“Today is my last day here in Turks and Caicos, and these are the beautiful purchases that I got to remember this beautiful, beautiful place,” she said in an Instagram video. Then she shared a photo of her souvenirs, which included a straw hat with a wide pink band, two bracelets, a bottle of peachy-pink colored nail polish, and a white baseball cap with “Amanyara” written in silver lettering (the name of a luxury resort in Turks and Caicos).

“Coolest hats ever here .. so much fun,” Spears captioned the post.

The tropical getaway included plenty of time spent on the beach, as Spears shared several photos of herself posing in the clear blue waves.

“This is my kind of place,” she said in the caption for a video montage during the trip, which was set to Sting’s “Fields of Gold.”

Lately, Spears has appeared in good spirits on social media after leaving an “all-encompassing wellness treatment” facility in April and subsequently receiving outpatient therapy.

“after therapy and being too serious it’s so nice to be silly!!!!!” she said in an Instagram post at the end of May.