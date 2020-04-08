Britney Spears Changes ‘...Baby One More Time’ Lyrics to Promote Social Distancing

Image zoom Vevo

Britney Spears is putting a spin on one of her most iconic songs to promote social distancing amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) health crisis.

On Tuesday, the pop star, 38, shared an illustration of herself from her 1998 “…Baby One More Time” music video from illustrator Patricia Urrutia.

In the picture, the animated Spears holds up a bottle of Purell hand sanitizer next to the words “my loneliness is saving me,” instead of the song’s original lyrics, “my loneliness is killing me.”

“Enough said,” Spears, who has been promoting social distancing to her followers for several weeks now, captioned the post.

The “Oops!… I Did It Again” singer added, “and thank you to all of the healthcare workers tirelessly working to keep us safe during this time !!!!”

Most states across the country are under stay-at-home orders that ask people to remain home as much as possible save for essential activities like grocery shopping, health care and brief outdoor exercise.

Last week, Spears shared another post thanking essential workers amid the crisis, including grocery store clerks, medical professionals, restaurant workers, truck drivers, warehouse and sanitation workers, farmers and “generous neighbors.”

Earlier last month, the singer said that she would be donating supplies to three fans in need as part of the “Do Your Part Challenge” that many celebrities participated in.

“So our world is going through such hard times right now, and my sister just nominated me to help people, whether it’s with food, or I’m getting your child diapers, or whatever it is, DM me and I will help you out,” she said in a video shared on Instagram.

Nationwide, there are at least 395,090 confirmed cases of the contagious respiratory virus, with 12,786 deaths related to COVID-19.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.