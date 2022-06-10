Madonna, Drew Barrymore and More of Britney Spears' Celebrity Wedding Guests

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got married in Los Angeles on June 9, with celebrities like Madonna, Selena Gomez and more in attendance

By Andrea Wurzburger June 10, 2022 11:19 AM

1 of 11

Madonna

Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Madonna was in attendance when Britney Spears said "I do" to Sam Asghari after more than four years of dating. Madonna and Spears are longtime friends, and even collaborated on their 2003 hit "Me Against the Music."

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

Madonna

Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

The pair even recreated their iconic MTV VMAs kiss, 19 year later! 

3 of 11

Maria Menounos

Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

As the two icons shared a hug on the dance floor at Spears' reception, Maria Menounos (pictured right) cheered them on. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 11

Selena Gomez

Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez, who wore a blue, strapless jumpsuit for the occasion, danced at the couple's reception. 

Advertisement

5 of 11

Drew Barrymore

Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Drew Barrymore was also in attendance, sharing a hug with Spears and Gomez at the reception. 

6 of 11

Ansel Elgort

Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

If you look closely, you'll see West Side Story actor Ansel Elort in the far right of this photo in the background. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 11

Donatella Versace

Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Donatella Versace designed the bride's show-stopping wedding dress and the groom's tux, telling PEOPLE, "Designing Britney and Sam's wedding outfits came naturally to me. A tremendous amount of love was poured into every detail. Together with our Atelier, we created a gown and tuxedo that exudes elegance and glamour. They look just perfect together!"

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 11

Paris Hilton

Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Versace posed with Paris Hilton ahead of the ceremony. 

Advertisement

9 of 11

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum

Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Hilton's husband, Carter Reum (left) was her date for the evening's festivities, with producer Jeff Beacher joining them for a pic.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 11

Kathy Hilton

Credit: BACKGRID

It was a family affair for the Hiltons! Paris Hilton's mom, Kathy Hilton, was seen arriving for the wedding on June 9. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 11

Kathy Hilton

Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

We spy Kathy Hilton with a microphone! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Andrea Wurzburger