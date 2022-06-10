Madonna, Drew Barrymore and More of Britney Spears' Celebrity Wedding Guests
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got married in Los Angeles on June 9, with celebrities like Madonna, Selena Gomez and more in attendance
Madonna
Madonna was in attendance when Britney Spears said "I do" to Sam Asghari after more than four years of dating. Madonna and Spears are longtime friends, and even collaborated on their 2003 hit "Me Against the Music."
Madonna
The pair even recreated their iconic MTV VMAs kiss, 19 year later!
Maria Menounos
As the two icons shared a hug on the dance floor at Spears' reception, Maria Menounos (pictured right) cheered them on.
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez, who wore a blue, strapless jumpsuit for the occasion, danced at the couple's reception.
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore was also in attendance, sharing a hug with Spears and Gomez at the reception.
Ansel Elgort
If you look closely, you'll see West Side Story actor Ansel Elort in the far right of this photo in the background.
Donatella Versace
Donatella Versace designed the bride's show-stopping wedding dress and the groom's tux, telling PEOPLE, "Designing Britney and Sam's wedding outfits came naturally to me. A tremendous amount of love was poured into every detail. Together with our Atelier, we created a gown and tuxedo that exudes elegance and glamour. They look just perfect together!"
Paris Hilton
Versace posed with Paris Hilton ahead of the ceremony.
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum
Hilton's husband, Carter Reum (left) was her date for the evening's festivities, with producer Jeff Beacher joining them for a pic.
Kathy Hilton
It was a family affair for the Hiltons! Paris Hilton's mom, Kathy Hilton, was seen arriving for the wedding on June 9.
Kathy Hilton
We spy Kathy Hilton with a microphone!