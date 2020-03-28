Britney Spears Looks Back on 'That Red Suit' on 20th Anniversary of 'Oops!... I Did It Again'

Image zoom Britney Spears VEVO

Oops! Two decades have gone by since Britney Spears‘ iconic song hit the airwaves.

The pop star, 38, celebrated the 20th anniversary of “Oops!… I Did It Again” on Friday by reflecting on the smash single in an Instagram post.

Sharing a photo of her on the set of its music video, in which she can be seen rocking her famous red vinyl catsuit, Spears wrote, “Oops!….how did 20 years go by so fast 😅😅🙄 ?!??! I can’t believe it.”

“I remember that red suit was so freaking hot …. but the dance was fun 💃🏼 and it made the shoot fly by !!!!!” the singer continued. “And now we’re sitting in quarantine wishing we were on Mars 😜 ….. of course I am just kidding !!!!!”

“But seriously you have all shown so much support for this song and I thank you for it …. sending love to you all ❤️❤️❤️❤️ !!!!!” she added.

“Oops!… I Did It Again” was released on March 27, 2000 as the lead single for Spears’ sophomore album of the same name.

The song’s music video was directed by Nigel Dick, who previously worked with the songstress on “…Baby One More Time,” “Sometimes,” and “(You Drive Me) Crazy.”

According to Dick, Spears had a very specific vision when it came to the visuals for the song.

“‘I want to be in a red jumpsuit. I want to have a really cute spaceman, but there can’t be any rockets,'” Dick recalled of Spears’ music video pitch during a 2009 interview with MTV.

“There was another catsuit, actually, which was fantastic, which I loved, and the night before, I was told that Britney hired this guy that worked with Michael Jackson,” the director said. “And so we’re going to use that catsuit. So that’s the catsuit.”

“‘Oops! … I Did It Again’ was the first single from her second album, so there’s definitely the sense that this is Britney’s second album,” he added about the expectations surrounding the video’s release.

However, according to Spears, not everything went to plan. In 2000, she told MTV that she had actually suffered an injury on the set of the music video.

“There was a camera, and there was an overhead shot, and they were filming me and the camera fell,” she said. “And it kind of knocked me out, and there was drama … but it was fine.”

The music video received three nominations at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.

The song itself was nominated for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance at the 2001 Grammy Awards, though it was beat out by “I Try” by Macy Gray.