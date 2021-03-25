The "cool ladies" included Sharon Stone, Natalie Portman, Sarah Jessica Parker as well as Miley and Noah Cyrus

Britney Spears Celebrates the 'Cool Ladies' Who Helped Her Get Through a Hard Quarantine Period

Britney Spears is celebrating women she admires!

The singer, 39, posted a series of photos on Instagram Wednesday, showcasing some women who she says have inspired her over the past year during a particularly isolating period in her life.

"These are the women that have truly inspired my life 🌹⭐️👑 !!!!" she captioned the carousel of photos.

"Being away from family and my boyfriend while quarantining was really hard for me but the good thing about social media is we can connect in a different way that helps us feel not alone in this crazy world 📱👩🏼‍💻🤓 !!! These cool ladies always add a spark to my day ✨✨✨ !!!!"

Recently, Spears has been taking a trip down memory lane, posting videos of throwback performances and reminiscing about her days on stage.

Posting a 2017 clip of herself performing her hit song "Toxic," Spears reflected on her past performing days and assured her loyal legion of fans that she has recently been "enjoying the basics" of life while she is away from the stage.

"I'll always love being on stage .... but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person," the mom of two wrote at the time. "I love simply enjoying the basics of every day [sic] life !!!! Each person has their story and their take on other people's stories !!!!"