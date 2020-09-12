Britney Spears Celebrates Sons Sean and Jayden's Birthdays: 'Love You Both to the Moon and Back'

Britney Spears is celebrating both of her boys’ birthdays.

The pop star, 38, shared an Instagram post as a tribute to Jayden, who turned 14 on Saturday, and Sean Preston, who will turn 15 on Monday. She shares both sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

“My two lil men’s birthdays are this week 🥳🥳🥳 !!!!!!” Spears wrote. “You guys are getting older and so big and are waaay cooler 🤪 than me !!!!! I love you both to the moon and back 🌙💞 ….. and I hope all of your bday wishes come true and more!!!!!”

Spears and Federline, who had previously worked as a backup dancer for her ex Justin Timberlake, met in 2004 and wed nearly three months later in a surprise ceremony. After the births of their sons, the pair split in 2007.

Federline is also dad to daughter Kori Madison and son Kaleb Michael, both of whom he shares with ex-fiancée Shar Jackson. He also shares two daughters, Jordan Kaye and Peyton Marie, with his wife Victoria Prince.

In March, Jayden went live on Instagram in a since-deleted viral video in which he spoke about an array of topics, including his mother’s return to music and his opinion of his grandfather, Jamie Spears.

“This is what happens when a 13-year-old acts like they’re 13 years old. Kevin is handling the situation as you would expect from any responsible parent,” Federline’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told multiple outlets at the time.

A source told PEOPLE that the mother of two never saw the viral video and confirmed that Jayden and Sean Preston have been primarily living with Federline, but still spend time with Spears.

Image zoom Britney Spears/Instagram

“They have very busy schedules like most kids their age. They have school, homework and after-school activities,” the source said. “They live with Kevin, his wife and kids. The boys are fun and sweet.”

Jayden’s comments about his grandfather came after Jamie was accused of physically abusing Sean Preston in a police report filed by Federline last August.

According to Kaplan’s testimony as recorded in the police report, Jayden was also present during the Aug. 24 fight. Jamie temporarily stepped down as his daughter’s primary conservator and was later cleared of child abuse charges.