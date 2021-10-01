Britney Spears Celebrates Nude 'in Paradise' with Sam Asghari After Conservatorship Hearing

A source previously told PEOPLE that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari left for vacation ahead of Wednesday's conservatorship hearing to destress from the legal drama

On Thursday, the singer, 39, shared a video taken from her beach vacation with fiancé Sam Asghari.

Set to "Cream" by Prince and the New Power Generation, the footage showed an infinity pool overlooking a beach before cutting to a clip of Britney and Asghari, 27, riding in a boat. Britney was then seen rolling around in the water while wearing only a red bikini bottom.

"A beautiful day here in paradise celebrating 🥳🏝☀️ !!!!!!" she wrote in the caption.

In a separate slideshow post, Britney posted more snaps from her tropical getaway — including several shots of herself posing naked next to an outdoor bathtub. She edited the images to cover her private parts with flower emojis.

Other photos showed Britney standing topless on the beach while covering her bare breasts with her hands.

"Playing in the Pacific never hurt anybody 😉💋🙊 !!!!" she captioned the post.

On his Instagram, Asghari posted several videos of the couple's boat ride. In one clip, Asghari — who met Britney in 2016 on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video — joked, "Baby, we bought you an island. We're pulling up to it right now."

The sweet remark prompted Britney to quote a line from her 2009 smash hit "Oops!...I Did It Again," saying, "Aww, you shouldn't have!"

A source previously told PEOPLE that Britney did not attend Wednesday's conservatorship hearing — during which Judge Brenda Penny suspended Jamie, 69, as the conservator of his daughter's estate — because she went on vacation to destress from the legal drama.

"Britney and Sam are currently out of town on vacation," the insider said. "She wanted to take the stress off ahead of today."

The source added, "Of course she's happy with the result of the hearing."

Britney and her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, had previously asked the court to suspend Jamie and formally appoint a temporary successor — a request that was granted by Penny during the latest conservatorship hearing.

For Jamie's temporary replacement, Penny appointed CPA John Zabel, who will hold the post until Dec. 31. Of her decision, Penny said that it is "in the best interest of the conservatee, which is my goal."

Rosengart addressed a crowd outside the courtroom after Penny's decision came down, calling it "a great day for justice."

"[The next court date of] Nov. 12 will be about the termination of the entire conservatorship. It's a great day for justice. She's very happy. We're all very happy," he said.

When asked by PEOPLE if he had spoken to Britney yet, Rosengart replied, "We've been in communication. I don't get into discussions with my client. We're all happy."

Jamie has been the conservator of Britney's estate for 13 years. Both him and Rosengart previously petitioned to end Britney's conservatorship, each claiming that it no longer served a purpose and should be terminated immediately.

While Rosengart pushed to have Jamie suspended, Britney's dad asked the court that he be allowed to step down instead. Just days before he was suspended, Jamie requested that Britney's petition for a temporary conservator be denied, in part because he and his legal team expected the conservatorship to end soon.

In a statement released by his attorney Vivian Thoreen on Thursday, Jamie expressed disappointment at the results of this week's hearing.