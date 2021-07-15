Britney Spears Celebrates Her Win in Conservatorship Battle with Cartwheels: 'Blessed'

On Wednesday, a judge allowed Britney Spears to hire her own attorney in her conservatorship case

Britney Spears is head over heels in response to the latest development in her conservatorship battle.

On Wednesday, the 39-year-old singer shared a video of herself performing cartwheels and riding a horse in celebration after a judge allowing her to hire a new attorney in her ongoing legal dispute with her father Jamie Spears, who is currently the co-conservator of her estate.

"Coming along, folks … coming along 🖕🏻!!!!!" she wrote alongside the clip on her social media accounts. "New with real representation today … I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED !!!!"

"Thank you to my fans who are supporting me … You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans !!!! God bless you all !!!!!" Britney continued.

"Pssss this is me celebrating by horseback riding and doing cartwheels today 🤸‍♂️🤷‍♀️🐎 !!!!" she wrote, adding the "Free Britney" movement's hashtag "#FreeBritney."

The Grammy-winning artist's followers quickly flooded the comments section with messages of support, with Ariana Grande writing, "YOU ARE SO VERY LOVED AND SUPPORTED."

Britney's boyfriend Sam Asghari also showed some love to the star, commenting, "Internet is about to explode #freebritney."

At a court hearing in Los Angeles earlier on Wednesday, Judge Brenda Penny approved Britney and her personal conservator Jodi Montgomery's request to hire her own lawyer for her conservatorship case following the resignation of her longtime court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham III.

During the hearing, Britney called in via phone and told the judge that she'd like to press charges against her father for what she called "conservatorship abuse."

"I want to press charges against my father today," she said, according to CNN. "I want an investigation into my dad."

In her testimony, Britney also called her conservatorship "f------ cruelty" and alleged that she was living with severe limitations like not being able to drink coffee, saying, "If this is not abuse, I don't know what is," according to the outlet.

Jamie's legal team did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Britney previously spoke out against her conservatorship — which she has been under for 13 years — in a court hearing on June 23. At the time, Britney made numerous bombshell allegations, including how she was required to have an IUD and was not allowed to have more children. (Britney is mom to sons Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14, from her previous relationship with ex-husband Kevin Federline.)

"The main reason why I'm here is I want to end the conservatorship without having to be evaluated," Britney told the court at the time. "I shouldn't be in a conservatorship if I can work and provide for myself and pay other people. It makes no sense. The laws need to change. I've worked since I was 17 years old."