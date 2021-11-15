"What a sight seeing so many people celebrating my victory," wrote Spears, whose conservatorship was terminated on Friday

Britney Spears Says She Celebrated 'Freedom' from Conservatorship with 'First Glass of Champagne'

Britney Spears' weekend was filled with champagne and celebration.

On Monday, the 39-year-old pop star — whose conservatorship of estate and person was terminated by an L.A. judge on Friday — shared that she spent the weekend celebrating her newfound "freedom."

"What an amazing weekend … I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time ☁️ !!! I actually got my first glass of champagne 🥂 at the most beautiful restaurant I've ever seen last night !!!!" she wrote on Instagram. "I'm celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months !!!!!!!!!!!"

She added, "I mean after 13 years … I think I've waited long ENOUGH !!!!"

The singer also thanked her lawyer Mathew Rosengart, whom she hired in September after the court allowed her to retain her own attorney. (She was previously represented by court-appointed Sam Ingham.)

"I'm so happy my lawyer Mathew Rosengart came into my life when he did … he has truly turned my life around," she wrote. "I'm forever thankful for that !!!!"

She continued, "What a sight seeing so many people celebrating my victory …. I love my fans so much … so thank you 🌹 !!!!⁣"

In her post, the singer also referred to Hailey Baldwin, who dressed up as Spears for Halloween, in her post.

"She was me for Halloween … I think I won brownie points with my kids 🤭😂 !!!! But seriously though … how freaking cool is that ????" she wrote.

After L.A. County Judge Brenda Penny announced the termination of her conservatorship on Friday, Spears shared her excitement on both Instagram and Twitter.

Britney Spears Britney Spears | Credit: Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

"Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy !!! I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day !!!!" she wrote, adding both a teary-eyed emoji and a red heart emoji. "Best day ever ... praise the Lord ... can I get an Amen ???? #FreedBritney."

In a second post which she's since deleted, she wrote, "I can't freaking believe it !!!! Again … best day ever !!!!"

A source told PEOPLE over the weekend that the singer had "the best day of her life" when her conservatorship was terminated.

"She was crying and laughing at the same time," the source explained. "It was hard for her to understand that it's over after so many years."