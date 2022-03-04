"I love you so much," Britney Spears wrote to her fiancé Sam Asghari as they celebrated his 28th birthday in front of a beautiful French Polynesian sunset

Britney Spears Celebrates Fiancé Sam Asghari's Birthday with Sweet Tribute: 'I Want It All with You'

Britney Spears is celebrating Sam Asghari's 28th trip around the sun.

The Grammy Award winner, 40, wished her fiancé a happy birthday Thursday during their tropical getaway, sharing a sweet tribute to the personal trainer with a photo of them in front of a gorgeous French Polynesian sunset.

"Happy Birthday to my Fiancé … I love you so much … I want a family with you … I want it all with you !!!!" Spears wrote in the caption.

She and the Asghari announced their engagement in September last year after meeting on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video in 2016. "Britney is ecstatic," a source told PEOPLE after Asghari popped the question at her Los Angeles home.

"Sam has been Britney's rock for years. He makes sure that she eats well and works out," another insider told PEOPLE in June. "She leans on him for everything. He works and has his own life too, but is around as much as he can."

Spears showed off her round-cut diamond engagement ring Monday, posting a video of herself and Asghari jetting off in a private plane for his tropical birthday celebration.

"May the birthday celebrations begin for my wonderful fiancé … I love him so much !!!" Spears captioned the footage. "My hero … my mentor … my rock … my bliss … my love !!! I hope you get everything and more for your birthday !!!"

The couple previously welcomed a new addition last month, introducing their Australian Shepherd puppy Sawyer on Instagram. "Geez .... can you have two loves of your lives because he comes in second !!!!" Spears wrote at the time.

