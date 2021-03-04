"Who did it better ????" she captioned her post

Britney Spears Wishes Boyfriend Sam Asghari a Happy Birthday as They Adorably Dance to 'Toxic'

Britney Spears is sending birthday love to her longtime beau!

In celebration of her boyfriend Sam Asghari's 27th birthday Thursday, the pop star, 39, shared two hilarious video clips on Instagram, in which the couple separately attempt to do the same playful dance to her 2003 hit song, "Toxic," from inside a shower room wearing matching robes.

"Happy birthday to the man that always makes me laugh 😂🎉🎈!!!!!" she captioned her post. "Who did it better ???? @samasghari."

On her Instagram story, Spears shared a photo of Asghari, writing "Happy birthday baby 🎁😍❤️."

Last month, The Family Business actor shared an adorable Valentine's Day post in honor of Spears.

"After chocolate 🍫 I'm her favorite 😂 happy chocolate Day lioness ❤️ #myvalentine," he captioned the snapshot. The pair seemingly enjoyed hiking at a stunning locale for the holiday.

Spears and Asghari first met on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video in 2016 and began dating later that year.

In December, the couple celebrated Spears' 39th birthday with a trip to Hawaii.