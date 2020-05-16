Britney Spears Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Oops!… I Did It Again : 'I Am One Lucky Girl'

Twenty years have gone by since Britney Spears released her second album, Oops!…I Did It Again, and the artist herself can hardly believe it.

Spears, 38, celebrated the anniversary of the hit album with an Instagram post on Saturday. Her post features a video compilation of clips from Spears’ music videos and interviews she did while making and promoting the album.

“Thank you to whoever made this ….. I just nearly dropped my phone I wasn’t expecting it 😂😂😂 !!!!!” Spears wrote alongside the video. “20 years since the Oops! 😳 album …. the anticipation and the butterflies 🦋🦋🦋 I felt before it came out were crazy …. all of my expectations were exceeded!!!!”

“And it’s all thanks to you folks …. thank you for sticking with me and growing with me,” Spears continued. “I am one Lucky girl ⭐️😉. God Bless and thank you all 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 !!!!!! PS you see even 20 years ago I still liked to twirl 🌀🌸🌸✨ !!!!”

Oops!...I Did It Again held the 15-year record for the biggest sales week ever for an album by a female artist, debuting at the top of the Billboard 200 and selling 1,319,000 copies in its first week, according to Billboard. Adele’s 25 broke Spears’ record in 2015.

The album also has the seventh-biggest sales week among U.S. albums and the second among sets by women (behind 25), since Nielson Music/MRC Data began tracking sales data in 1991.

Earlier this year, Spears similarly marked the 20th anniversary of the album’s Grammy-nominated title track, which was released in March 2000 as the lead single on the star's sophomore album.