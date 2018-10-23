Britney Spears Gets Emotional on the 20th Anniversary of Her Debut Single '...Baby One More Time'

“…Baby One More Time” is officially 20 years old and Britney Spears is celebrating!

On Tuesday, the 36-year-old singer shared a video to Twitter in honor of the iconic hit from 1998 that launched her into superstardom. Along with the behind-the-scenes clip, Spears emotionally thanked her fans for supporting her career through the years.

“It’s hard to put into words what today means to me…” she began the tweet. “20 years ago, the world heard my music for the very first time! So much has happened since then…”

“But what I really want to say is thank you to my amazing fans who have been there for me since day 1…” she continued.

Added Spears in a separate tweet: “Your support over the years has meant the absolute world to me!! Love you all!”

The singer also shared a link to the full YouTube video paying tribute to her hit song’s 20th anniversary. The short clip features footage of Spears rehearsing for the music video, as well as her on set during the shoot and in interviews before the song made it big.

“If I hear my song on the radio, I’ll just be like, crazy. I’d be like, ‘Oh my gosh!'” a young Spears says in the clip. “I think that’d be so cool. I would love that… that’d be a great experience.”

Little did Spears know at the time, the song would skyrocket her to the fame.

After hearing a demo of the song, written by Max Martin, in New York, Spears agreed to go to Sweden to record the track, as well as a handful of the album’s other singles.

Although she was a relatively unknown singer at the time of its release, the song went on to become her first No. 1 hit — and to date, has sold over 10 million copies, according to Billboard.

Back in August, ahead of the 20th anniversary, Spears had nothing but good things to say about her debut single.

“The whole song is about the stress that we all go through as teens,” Spears told The Guardian, explaining that while she always “knew it was a great song,” she had no idea how important it would end up being for her career.

“It was different and I loved it, [but] I don’t think you can anticipate how a song is going to be received,” she remarked.

Asked to weigh in on how she feels about the song now, Spears told The Guardian that she couldn’t believe so much time had passed already.

“Wow, that went quick. It was such a fun and crazy time,” the singer remarked. “It was a bit of a blur.”

Spears recently announced her return to Las Vegas with a new residency show, titled Domination, just nine months after wrapping her Piece of Me show.

Domination will launch at Park Theater at Park MGM, which is the same venue where Lady Gaga, Cher, Bruno Mars, and Aerosmith will be performing their respective shows. She will reportedly rake in $507,000 per show, making her the highest paid performer in Vegas.

Her first show is scheduled in February 2019.