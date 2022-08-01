Britney Spears Celebrates 2 Months of Being Married to Sam Asghari: 'Vey, Very, Very Special'
Britney Spears is still in wedding bliss.
The singer, 40, shared a post on Instagram Sunday, where she celebrated two months of being married to her new husband, Sam Asghari.
"Guys just two months ago I got married 🎉🎉🎉 !!! Can you believe it 🙈🙈🙈 ???" Spears wrote in her caption.
"... This is the dance floor at my fairytale wedding before we danced … this is our special car," she added, referring to two of the three photos featured in her post.
She then went on to thank Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, Madonna and Paris Hilton "for surprising me" and attending her nuptials. The star gave a follow-up shoutout to Gomez, 30, writing, "Thank you to Selena for telling me all she wants is for me to be happy 3 times !!!"
"It was a very, very, very special wedding !!!" added the "Lucky" songstress.
Spears and Asghari, 28, said their "I dos" on June 9 in an intimate wedding at the pop icon's Los Angeles home.
The newlyweds, who were first romantically linked after they met on the set of the singer's "Slumber Party" music video in 2016, announced their engagement last September.
Spears wore a gown by famed fashion house Versace and walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love," according to sources.
Shortly after the wedding, another source told PEOPLE Spears and Asghari "enjoy being newlyweds and just hanging out in L.A.," adding, "They are both very happy."
"The wedding was everything Britney could have wished for and more," continued the insider. "She loved it all."