Britney Spears Celebrates 2 Months of Being Married to Sam Asghari: 'Vey, Very, Very Special'

The singer, 40, shared a post on Instagram Sunday, where she celebrated two months of being married to her new husband, Sam Asghari .

"Guys just two months ago I got married 🎉🎉🎉 !!! Can you believe it 🙈🙈🙈 ???" Spears wrote in her caption.

"... This is the dance floor at my fairytale wedding before we danced … this is our special car," she added, referring to two of the three photos featured in her post.

She then went on to thank Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, Madonna and Paris Hilton "for surprising me" and attending her nuptials. The star gave a follow-up shoutout to Gomez, 30, writing, "Thank you to Selena for telling me all she wants is for me to be happy 3 times !!!"