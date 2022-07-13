Britney Spears' Car Runs Out of Gas on Calif. Highway as Source Says She's 'Fine' After Officer Help
Britney Spears sought help from law enforcement Tuesday night after her car ran out of gas on a California highway.
The "Gimme More" singer, 40, was driving on US-101 in a white Mercedes when the car ran out of gas, blocking the highway's third lane of traffic, according to a California Highway Patrol (CHP) report obtained by PEOPLE.
CHP dispatch received a call reporting the stalled vehicle around 10 p.m., and responded to the scene "due to the dangerous time of night," the report said.
When they arrived, CHP officers found Spears in the backseat of a Good Samaritan's car, which was parked in the second lane of traffic next to the singer's Mercedes.
The star "related to the officers her vehicle ran out of gas," and she got back in the passenger seat of her car as an officer steered it off the freeway to safety, according to the report.
"Once in a safe location, Mrs. Spears related she was OK and thanked CHP officers for the help," the report said. "Officers waited with Mrs. Spears until private assistance arrived."
The singer's husband, Sam Asghari, arrived on the scene a short time later.
"She is fine," a source tells PEOPLE.
The incident comes days after Spears and Asghari, 28, whom she married in June, returned from their honeymoon.
Though Spears did not identify the location of their trip, she called it an "unbelievable tropical piece of paradise" in an Instagram post on July 5.
She and Asghari, a fitness trainer and actor, tied the knot on June 9 in front of about 60 guests, which included their famous friends Madonna, Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore.
Spears walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling In Love" wearing Versace before the two exchanged custom bands by Stephanie Gottlieb. The ceremony took place at the pop star's previous Thousand Oaks, California home.