Britney Spears Says ‘You Never Know Who to Trust’ in Candid Post About ‘Haters’

Britney Spears doesn’t have time for the “haters.”

In an Instagram post on Tuesday night, the 37-year-old singer opened up about dealing with “fake” people and not knowing “who to trust.” Spears wrote her candid caption underneath a quote that read, “Pay close attention to the people who don’t clap when you win.”

“Living in LA is such a trip!!!” she began. “It can be lonely at times. You never know who to trust, and some people can be fake.”

“I have a very small circle of friends, and simply do what makes me happy!!!” Spears shared.

“It breaks my heart to see the comments on my posts sometimes,” the singer continued, “so I simply choose not to look anymore … let the clever haters do what they do best …. hate!!!”

Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, showed his support in the comments section of her post, writing, “Winners don’t hate or bully, losers (haters) only do because they don’t have what you have (which is the best heart in the world).”

Spears’ candid Instagram follows months of ups and downs for the singer, who spent time in a wellness treatment facility earlier this year and also dealt with her father’s illness.

Through it all, Asghari has supported his girlfriend. In June, the couple spent a romantic vacation in Miami and stepped out together last month for the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere in Los Angeles.

The outing marked the couple’s first premiere appearance together as they happily posed for photos and even shared a kiss for the cameras while on the red carpet.

RELATED: Britney Spears Says Her Sons ‘Don’t Like Their Picture Taken’ in Rare Snap of Them at Disneyland

Asghari and Spears first met on the set of the singer’s “Slumber Party” music video in 2016 and made their relationship Instagram official on New Year’s Day 2017.

Image zoom Britney Spears Steve Granitz/WireImage

Earlier this month, Spears shared a rare photo of her two sons — Jayden James, 12, and Sean Preston, 13 — during a weekend trip to Disneyland.

“Great time at Disneyland today … but I don’t remember ever getting that wet on splash mountain 🏔!!!” Britney captioned her Instagram post. “Geeez … anyhow my boys are older now, so they don’t like their picture taken ever … so I was thrilled today when they said SURE !!!!! Such a great place !!!!!”

The Instagram post also featured a video of the “Hold it Against Me” singer stepping onto a ride with her two boys, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. She also shared a photo of her sons at dinner during the trip.

RELATED: Britney Spears Posted a Pic of $6K ‘Never Worn’ Snakeskin Louboutins — and Fans Have Plenty of Thoughts

A source close to Spears recently told PEOPLE that the pop star is doing better after a rough start to 2019.

“Earlier this year was a scary time for her, but she is doing really well now,” the source said. “Britney is having a great summer. Sam has been around a lot — he really takes care of Britney. He makes sure she sticks to her workout schedule, eats healthy and gets out. These are all things that are very important to Britney’s health. She went to Disneyland with her boys over the weekend. She is spending more time with them now when she feels healthier.”