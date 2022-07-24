Britney Spears Calls Taron Egerton the 'Coolest Guy Ever' as Sam Asghari Jokes 'Hands Off My Wife'
Britney Spears has made a new friend.
The Grammy Award winner, 40, raved about meeting Kingsman actor Taron Egerton on Saturday night, noting that she's "such a freaking fan" as she shared some videos taken by husband Sam Asghari of their rooftop hang out.
"Coolest guy ever!!! Such a freaking fan… I was so stupid!!!" Spears wrote in the caption.
RELATED: Britney Spears Calls Michelle Pfeiffer 'The Most Charming … Sexy … and Alluring' in Instagram Post
She and Egerton, 32, appeared to be fast friends as they posed for a photo with their arms around each other. In one clip, he could be seen hugging the Britney Jean artist from behind.
"You gotta get your hands off my wife," Asghari, 28, joked as he turned the camera on himself.
Spears and Egerton have a mutual friend in Elton John as the latter played him in the 2019 musical biopic Rocketman, for which the actor also showed off his vocal chops.
The "Toxic" hitmaker previously missed out on John's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in March as her husband went in her place. "I wish she was [here]. She's at home doing a couple of stuff… She's traveling a lot," Asghari told Extra.
But in her defense, the Goodbye Yellow Brick Road artist was also absent from his own event, sending his husband David Furnish and their sons with godmother Lady Gaga.
RELATED VIDEO: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are Married!
Spears and Asghari tied the knot last month during an intimate ceremony with 60 guests in attendance, including Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, Donatella Versace, Ansel Elgort and Maria Menounos.
A source told PEOPLE: "Britney walked herself down the aisle. She looked absolutely stunning in her main dress. She cried happy tears at some moments."
The couple began dating in 2016 after he appeared in her "Slumber Party" music video, and they announced their engagement in September.