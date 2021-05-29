Britney Spears Calls Selena Gomez Throwback Video 'the Most Adorable Thing I've Ever Seen'

On Tuesday, Selena Gomez posted a video of her younger self passionately performing one of Britney Spears' classic tracks, "Don't Go Knockin' on My Door"

Britney Spears and Selena Gomez are mutual fans!

After the "Lose You to Love Me" singer posted an adorable throwback video on Tuesday of her younger self passionately performing one of Spears' classic tracks, the "Gimme More" hitmaker made sure to hype her up in the comments section.

"This is the most adorable thing I've ever seen!!!" Spears, 39, commented on the video. The interaction was captured by the Comments By Celebs Instagram account.

The clip, which received a ton of reaction comments from Gomez's famous friends, shows her belting the lyrics to the 2000 hit "Don't Go Knockin' on My Door" from Spears' album Oops!... I Did It Again in front of a galaxy-themed background while rocking blue sunglasses.

"The hustle was real," 28-year-old Gomez, who would have been 7 years old at the time of the song's release, captioned her post.

It's not the first time the two stars have shown each other love on their respective social media platforms.

In 2016, Spears responded to a video on Twitter of Gomez saying she "technically did a duet" with her, noting that she would be open to doing a real collaboration with Gomez in the future.

Again in 2018, Spears posted a video of her workout on Instagram saying that Gomez "definitely helped me get through it," while listening to her song "Bad Liar."

Just a few months ago, Spears quoted the lyrics to Gomez's "Kill 'Em With Kindness" while opening up on Instagram about feeling pressure to always look picture-perfect as a young pop star growing up in the public eye.

"For the first time in my life I'm going without lots and lots of makeup !!!!!!" Spears proclaimed in a September Instagram post alongside a video that showed off her skin.

"These clips show a closer look at my face …. which is very scary for me 😳😳😳 ... you can actually see my freckles !!!!" she said.

The star went on to say that her experience living in the public eye from such a young age took a toll on her, especially when it came to comments made about her appearance. "Growing up in Hollywood can be hard !!!! It's all about looks .... and the press can be pretty mean ….. 'why does she look so old' ... 'why does she look so young' ... 'why is she too big' ... 'why is she too skinny' 😡😡😡😡 ?!?!!!!" the singer continued.