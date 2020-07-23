The conservatorship has "been a great thing for our family, to this point," Britney Spears' older brother Bryan said in a rare interview

Britney Spears' Brother Speaks Out About Conservatorship: 'She's Always Wanted to Get Out of It'

Britney Spears' brother Bryan is speaking out about the pop star in a rare interview.

The singer's older sibling, 43, recently spoke with As NOT Seen on TV Podcast's Drew Plotkin about her conservatorship and ongoing court case.

"She's been in this thing for quite some time now. Obviously there was a need for it in the beginning," Bryan said of his 38-year-old sister's conservatorship, which was first placed in 2008 with their father being named the permanent conservator of her affairs and attorney Andrew Wallet the permanent co-conservator of her estate.

"Now they've made some changes and all we can do is hope for the best," Bryan said, adding that the conservatorship has "been a great thing for our family, to this point, and [we] keep hoping for the best."

Speaking about their father Jamie, Bryan said the patriarch, who suffered a life-threatening colon rupture in late 2018, has "done the best he could, given the situation he was put in," and recalled how "we've had to work together as a family to keep it all going. One person might be on stage and doing this, but it's a sacrifice from everybody. Everyone is putting in, to some degree, a little bit to keep everything going."

In September 2019, Jamie, 68, stepped down as the permanent conservator after more than a decade due to "personal health reasons."

And in May, the singer's temporary conservatorship was extended until Aug. 22.

Bryan, who said he and Britney "speak constantly," expressed his opinions about his sister's conservatorship possibly coming to an end.

"She's always wanted to get out of it. It's very frustrating to have," he said on the podcast. "Whether someone's coming in peace to help or coming in with an attitude, having someone constantly tell you to do something has got to be frustrating. She's wanted to get out of it for quite some time."

Describing his sibling's independence as a child star, Bryan said she's "been surrounded by a team of people since she was 15. So at what level does everyone walk away or at what level does that get reduced?"

And if Britney's conservatorship ends, Bryan raised questions about her living on her own. "I know what she wants but at the end of the day, what is the reality of that? What is the practicality of that? So are you going to call and make reservations for yourself today?" he asked.

"I'm sure it's going to be an adjustment. Let's say it does get let go and she's on her own — everyday task stuff is probably ... it's a great challenge, but it's probably going to be. Like driving. She's the worst driver in the world — I'm not lying. I mean bless her heart, she really is not a really good driver and she hasn't had to do that," Bryan said.

Britney has been keeping her fans updated on her life under stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic. Though she has been spending quality time with her boyfriend Sam Asghari, her sons Jayden, 13, and Sean, 14, have been with her father Kevin Federline.