Britney Spears Keeps Cool Poolside in the Scorching Heat with Boyfriend Sam Asghari

The temperatures are soaring well above 100 degrees this weekend in Los Angeles, but Britney Spears is keeping cool by the pool — with her boyfriend Sam Asghari by her side.

On Friday, the singer shared a selfie of herself making a silly face with her dancer beau. “Ever swim so much that you start to feel like a fish?” she captioned the snap.

Asghari, 24, shared the same photo on his Instagram account and called Spears, 36, his “princess.”

The pair were first romantically linked after meeting on the set of Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video in late 2016. Since then, the singer has shared cute photos and videos of them dancing and exercising together as their relationship continued to heat up.

They also stepped out for a glam date night earlier this year at the GLAAD Media Awards, where the pop princess accepted the Vanguard Award for her work promoting equality and acceptance as an ally to the LGBTQ+ community.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD

Shortly after, Asghari gushed about his girlfriend on social media, writing “Not going to wait until tomorrow to express my love for the one that humbles me.”

Spears previously revealed she dug up his phone number out of her bag nearly “five months” after they first met. “I was like, ‘He was really cute, this guy was really cute,’ so I called him,” she said during a radio interview. “He’s just a really fun, funny person.”