Britney Spears and her boyfriend Sam Asghari stepped out for a shopping trip Friday afternoon as the singer continues to focus on her emotional wellbeing.

Walking hand-in-hand, Spears, 37, and Asghari, 25, flashed wide smiles as they picked up goods from Disney and Gap outlet stores in Thousand Oaks, California.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The “Gimme More” singer wore a yellow floral crop top showing her midriff, jeans and heels. While Asghari wore all black.

Spears appeared to be in good spirits when questioned by a camera operator on whether or not she’ll be performing soon.

“Of course,” Spears said according to TMZ.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari SplashNews.com

RELATED: How Britney Spears’ Sons Are Coping with Her Illness: ‘They Understand’ Says Family Source

The couple’s outing comes after Spears praised her boyfriend on Instagram.

Spears shared three selfies of herself and Asghari. In the sweet snaps, the couple wear matching white T-shirts and are all smiles for the camera.

“I love this man,” Spears captioned the post, tagging Asghari, 25.

The singer has been spending quality time with the people she loves after seeking treatment at an all-encompassing wellness facility as she continues to cope with her father Jamie’s recovery after suffering a life-threatening colon rupture.

For Mother’s Day this year, Asghari applauded Spears for her strength in a sweet tribute on Instagram. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful mothers out there doing the toughest job in the world! #tbt,” he captioned a photo of him cuddling up to his girlfriend of two years.

Spears and Asghari met on the set of the pop star’s 2016 “Slumber Party” music video. In January 2017, she said that she and Asghari were “basically forced” to spend time getting to know one another on the set.

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari SplashNews.com

RELATED: Britney Spears Dances to Michael Jackson’s ‘Scream’ After Manager Comments About Her Work Status

“We were shooting and we were doing this scene where I was doing the walk scene through the hall to go through the door to go to the bedroom, and we were sitting there and we were waiting and waiting together for 20 minutes at a time,” Spears told AMP 103.7’s Fast in the Morning with Nathan Fast and Sybil Summers of their romance. “So we were basically forced to talk to each other and he has no idea—I mean, he knows my name—but he doesn’t know me as a person. He’s like ‘What is this girl like?’ and I have no idea who the hell he is.”

Asghari has sweetly said that he got butterflies around the iconic singer.

“I was excited that I get to meet one of the biggest artists of all time. I had butterflies,” he told Men’s Health last year. The duo went Instagram official on New Years Day in 2017.