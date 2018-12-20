Shady Sam Ashgari? Britney Spears' Boyfriend Appears to Slam Christina Aguilera on Social Media

Sam Ashgari only has eyes for his beloved Britney Spears.

In a since-deleted post shared on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, the 24-year-old backup dancer, who frequently posts cuddly snaps and videos with the 37-year-old singer, answered a variety of questions submitted to him by his followers, including one that had to do with Spears’ peer, Christina Aguilera.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Asked “Britney or Christina?” Ashgari showed his loyalty to his girlfriend, while also throwing a little shade Aguilera’s way, according to E! News, who captured the dig.

“Christina who?” he wrote in response, bringing to mind Mariah Carey’s infamous “I don’t know her” remark about Jennifer Lopez.

Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera SUZANNE PLUNKETT/AP/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Christina Aguilera Wasn’t Upset Britney Spears Got All the Headlines After Their Madonna Kiss

Although the two singers, who worked together as children on The Mickey Mouse Club before breaking into the pop music scene in the late ’90s, spent years denying headlines about their supposed rivalry, fans have long pitted the stars against each other.

Decades later, Aguilera, 38, has spoken out about how she has nothing but love for Spears, and would love to record a duet with her.

“If her reps say okay… Hey, I’m down,” the “Liberation” singer revealed in September, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“When I was coming up, it was very obvious, you know, me and Britney were definitely… there was the Britney/Christina considered rivalry thing,” Aguilera added. “If we had social media back then, we would have probably done a song together and just squashed it.”

Everett

The next month, she also shared that out of all her former Mickey Mouse costars, she’d love to get together with Spears.

“I would love to reconnect somehow and have a tea date or something with Britney,” she admitted during an interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy. “I don’t know, I think that would be really fun after all these years, both being mamma bears.”

RELATED VIDEO: Mickey Mouse Club Reunion? Britney Spears Says ‘I Would Definitely Show Up’

Spears and Ashgari first met on the set of her “Slumber Party” video shoot, and while they’re practically inseparable now, the pair almost missed out on their romance.

Although the pair hit it off on set, and even talked about going to get sushi together, it took nearly “five months” for the pair to reconnect, Spears revealed during a January 2017 radio interview.

RELATED: A Look Back at Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s PDA-Packed Relationship (So Far)

After digging up his phone number out of her bag one day, Spears decided to take a chance and give him a call.

“I was like, ‘He was really cute, this guy was really cute,’ so I called him,” she said, adding that her boyfriend is “just a really fun, funny person.”

Meanwhile, Aguilera had a lot to celebrate Tuesday at her 38th birthday party: She was nominated for two Grammys earlier in December (best pop duo/group performance for “Fall in Line” featuring Demi Lovato and best rap/sung performance for “Like I Do” featuring Goldlink), and she is gearing up to headline Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in Times Square.