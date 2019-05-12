Britney Spears' Boyfriend Dedicates Sweet Mother's Day Tribute to Her After Conservatorship Hearing

Sam Asghari has a sweet message for all mothers out there — including girlfriend Britney Spears.

Asghari, 25, shared a Mother’s Day tribute to Instagram Sunday, and included a photo of him cuddling up to the singer, whom he’s been dating for two years.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful mothers out there doing the toughest job in the world! #tbt,” he wrote.

The “Piece of Me” singer, 37, is mom to sons Sean Preston, 13, and Jayden James, 12, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Spears and Asghari were first romantically linked after meeting on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video in 2016.

The couple has been going strong amid the singer’s decision to seek treatment, as they spent Easter weekend together, and he was the one to pick her up from her stay at an “all-encompassing wellness facility.”

When Spears first checked in for treatment in early April, Asghari shared a message of support to social media.

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD

“Fall in love with taking care of yourself. Mind. Body. Spirit,” read the panel of text in his post, which was regrammed from Spears’ account. “It isn’t weakness, It’s a sign of absolute strength, people should only be inspired by this, at least I am,” Asghari wrote.

Shortly after, he shared a collection of sweet clips of the couple packing on the PDA to Instagram in honor of International Kissing Day.

Asghari’s sweet Mother’s Day tribute comes two days after the pop star appeared in a Los Angeles courthouse with her mother, Lynne, for her conservatorship hearing.

The hearing was closed to reporters and the public after Britney’s attorney shared that she wanted to address the court concerning “issues with medical care,” minor children and private information.

Meanwhile, a source told PEOPLE that the judge at today’s hearing ordered expert evaluation and that Britney asked for certain freedoms under her conservatorship, but the judge didn’t grant that request.

Lynne filed a legal motion last week to be kept informed of all matters pertaining to the singer’s conservatorship, which has been in place since 2008 with dad Jamie, 66, as the permanent conservator of her affairs.