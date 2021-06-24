Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Has Been Her 'Rock for Years,' Says Source: 'She Leans on Him'

Britney Spears has her boyfriend Sam Asghari squarely in her corner.

Following the singer's explosive court appearance on Wednesday, a source tells PEOPLE that Asghari - who wore a #FreeBritney T-shirt on his Instagram Story ahead of the hearing - has been the 39-year-old singer's "rock."

"Sam has been Britney's rock for years. He makes sure that she eats well and works out," the source says about Spears' boyfriend, 27. "She leans on him for everything. He works and has his own life too, but is around as much as he can."

It's a sentiment Asghari made clear in February when he spoke to PEOPLE about being by her side following the release of an unauthorized Hulu documentary on Spears' life and conservatorship.

"I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," he told PEOPLE exclusively then. "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

Sam Asghari Instagram Story Sam Asghari | Credit: Sam Asghari

Asghari and Spears started dating back in 2016 when he appeared in the music video for her song "Slumber Party."

"My girlfriend now at the time, personally she picked my picture and she wanted me to be cast in the music video," he told Forbes, talking about Spears. "My friend called me and said, 'I need you to be on it. Trust me, you want to show up.' "

"I didn't know who was shooting. It was a secret project. So I showed up because of my friend. I showed up and everything just kicked off from there," he added.

Asghari and Spears began dating after filming the music video and now, more than four years later, he has said he's ready to take the next step in his career and relationship.

"My priorities in life are to remain humble and understand where I came from and where I'm going," he told Forbes. "I want to take my career to the next step when it comes to acting. I want to take my relationship to the next step, as well. I don't mind becoming a father. I want to be a young dad."

On Wednesday, Spears expressed her wish to terminate her conservatorship without a psychological evaluation during a court hearing. Spears was not questioned by her conservators' lawyers, nor have they had the opportunity to rebut her allegations in court.

As stated by the judge on Wednesday, Spears still needs to file a formal motion to end the conservatorship.

"This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life! I've worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two to three-year break and do what I want to do," said the mother of two, who shares sons Jayden, 14, and Preston, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, with whom she finalized a divorce in 2007.

She also claimed she wishes to have a child with Asghari but cannot due to an IUD required by her conservators.

"I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I have an [IUD] inside of myself so I don't get pregnant. They don't want me to have children - any more children," Spears alleged.