Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Reveals the Failed Pick-Up Line He Used to Break the Ice

Britney Spears may be the Princess of Pop, but she’s also a sucker for a cheesy pick-up line — just ask her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

The singer’s boyfriend of more than a year opened up about their romance in a new interview, revealing he broke the ice with Spears, 36, by using a little joke. “She said, ‘Hi, I’m Britney,’ and I said, ‘I’m sorry. What’s your name again?’” Asghari, 24, told Men’s Health.

“I tried to be funny. I don’t think anybody got it,” he added.

But the line worked, and Spears and Asghari have continued to show off their couples workouts on social media. As he explained, the couple who works out together, stays together.

“Working out together is always nice and we try to do it a couple times,” Asghari said. “It’s super healthy, mentally and physically. It takes your mind off of everything else.”

Spears and Asghari’s romance blossomed after they met on the set of her “Slumber Party” video shoot, but it was nearly a missed connection.

The mother of two previously revealed in a January 2017 radio interview that she dug up his phone number out of her bag nearly “five months later.”

“I was like, ‘He was really cute, this guy was really cute,’ so I called him,” she said. “He’s just a really fun, funny person.”

These days, they’ve been inseparable — getting cozy at date night dinners, attending friends’ birthday parties, cuddling on New Year’s Eve and spending time with her sons Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden James, 11.

Lately, Spears and Asghari have become increasingly more public with their relationship.

In early April, the model gushed about the icon on social media. “Not going to wait until tomorrow to express my love for the one that humbles me,” he wrote, adding, “women crush (not only on Wednesdays) but every day.”