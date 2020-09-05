Sam Asghari Defends 'Authentic' Girlfriend Britney Spears After Author Calls Her Instagram Posts 'Scary'

"What's so scary about being the biggest superstar in the world being herself," Sam Asghari said

Sam Asghari is defending his girlfriend, Britney Spears, after author Kelly Oxford said the pop star’s Instagram page was “scary.”

“This account finally got too scary for me,” Oxford wrote on one of Spears’ recent posts, prompting Asghari to clap back.

“What’s so scary about being the biggest superstar in the world being herself (authentic, funny, humble) without caring what others think…” the 26-year-old model wrote in response, according to a fan account. “We need more people like her and less Karen’s. also Instagram installed this button that you can hit to unfollow about 10 years ago…”

Spears, 38, and Asghari have been dating since 2017 after they met on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video in 2016.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Spears has been leaning on her boyfriend as well as other loved ones as she navigates her latest court battle with her father Jamie.

The source said Spears is feeling "overprotected" under her decade-long conservatorship, which was recently extended on Aug. 19 to Feb. 1, 2021.

An August court filing revealed that the singer is "strongly opposed" to having her father, Jamie — who temporarily stepped down as her sole conservator last year amid health issues — continue in the role.

"Britney still wants the conservatorship to end at some point," a source said. "But more urgently right now she doesn't want her dad to regain the sole conservator role."

In 2008, the mother of two was first placed under the conservatorship after several public mental breakdowns. Since then, the courts have continued to rule that she’s not capable of making decisions about her finances and health care, which Jamie, 68, has overseen since 2008.

"She dreams about the conservatorship ending, but this doesn't seem realistic," the source added. "She needs to be surrounded by people who look out for her."

On Monday, Spears and her court-appointed attorney Samuel D. Ingham III filed court papers in Los Angeles, asking for several changes to her conservatorship. The court documents, which were obtained by PEOPLE, state that the singer wants a "voluntary" conservatorship, which means she "wishes to exercise her right to nominate a conservator of the estate" and is "substantially unable to manage her financial resources."

In the filing, Spears suggested Bessemer Trust Company of California, N.A., to be her conservator. If granted as in her best interest, the wealth management and investment advisory firm would be in charge of Spears' finances and control the power of attorney for her medical health decisions and career.