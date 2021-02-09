"I didn't come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom," Asghari wrote on Tuesday in his Instagram Stories

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Claims Her Dad Jamie Is 'Trying to Control' Their Relationship

Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari is speaking out.

On Tuesday — hours after he released a statement to PEOPLE following the release of the Framing Britney Spears documentary — Asghari shared a message against his girlfriend's father Jamie Spears, claiming that he tries to "control" their relationship.

"Now it's important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way," wrote Asghari, 27. "In my opinion, Jamie is a total dick."

Image zoom Credit: Sam Asghari/Instagram

"I won't be going into details because I've always respected our privacy but at the same time, I didn't come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom," added the Iranian native, along with a "mic drop" emoji.

A lawyer for Jamie Spears did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Image zoom Britney Spears and Sam Asghari; Jamie Spears | Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty; Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock

The new public message comes just a day after he shared a message of support to Spears, 39, in a statement to PEOPLE.

"I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," the Family Business actor said. "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

Image zoom Britney Spears and Sam Asghari | Credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Asghari was moved to speak out on the heels of The New York Times' new documentary about the pop star's life, which was not authorized by Spears.

The two first met on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video shoot in 2016 and began dating later that year.