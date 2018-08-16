Britney Spears and Her Boyfriend Dance It Out After He Flies to Belgium Before Her Show

Britney Spears is one lucky lady!

The 36-year-old pop singer’s boyfriend Sam Asghari jetted to Belgium just to see his lady love before her Piece of Me tour show on Wednesday night.

“@samasghari came to visit me in Belgium, so we danced before my show! What a perfect night 👠🦁🇧🇪 #PieceOfMe,” Spears captioned an Instagram video of the two dancing to “Despacito.”

Also in the clip, Asghari, 24, can be seen pulling Spears in for a sweet kiss as she screams “before my show!”

Spears then shared a photo of the two posing arm in arm, seemingly moments after their dance.

The personal trainer later shared videos of the star performing as he supported her from the side of the stage.

In July, Asghari opened up about how he won Spears over.

“She said, ‘Hi, I’m Britney,’ and I said, ‘I’m sorry. What’s your name again?'” Asghari explained during an interview with Men’s Health.

“I tried to be funny. I don’t think anybody got it,” Asghari told the publication.

While going strong for over a year, Asghari and Spears’ romance initially had a slow start.

During an interview with AMP 103.7’s Fast in the Morning with Nathan Fast and Sybil Summers, Spears revealed she and Asghari first met on the set of her “Slumber Party” video shoot but didn’t connect until months after.

“I think we were shooting and were doing this scene where I was doing the walk scene through the hall to go through the door to the bedroom, and we were sitting there and we were waiting and waiting together for 20 minutes at a time,” Spears explained on the radio show in reference to her and Asghari’s first encounter.

“So we were basically forced to talk to each other and he has no idea — I mean, he knows my name — but he doesn’t know me as a person,” Spears continued.

“He’s like ‘What is this girl like?’ and I have no idea who the hell he is,” Spears explained on Fast in the Morning.

“We started talking about sushi and the things we like. [I said,] ‘We should go to sushi one day… yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s do this and let’s do this,’ and he goes, ‘Okay, I’ll give you my number after the [shoot].'”

“So it wasn’t even like a serious thing; it was just one of those things where we were having a conversation to get through the experience, you know?”

It would be another five months before she called. “I was like, ‘He was really cute, this guy was really cute,’ so I called him,” Spears also said on the radio show.